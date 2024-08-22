Politics
As China celebrates Deng Xiaoping's legacy, the country finds itself at a crossroads again
In Chinese culture, 60 years old is known as jiazirepresenting the complete alignment cycle between heaven and earth.
The commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Deng's birth on August 22 comes at a particularly intriguing time. After four decades of spectacular growth thanks to Deng's reforms, the world is once again at a historical crossroads, as his current successor, Xi Jinping, has declared.
Comparisons between the two men are almost inevitable. Xi, considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Deng, is often portrayed in Western accounts as the one dismantling Deng’s reforms, a claim Beijing would angrily reject as slander.
According to various official reports and his own speeches, Xi Jinping considers himself the true heir of Deng and the one who must carry out the great mission that Deng undertook to make China a great civilization.
Although the two leaders differ in their strategies and approaches, a closer look reveals many fundamental similarities.
Each of them faced critical moments that would decide the very survival of the Communist Party and responded by breaking with the conventions and paths traced by their predecessors.
Both Deng and Xi embarked on a zealous mission to restore China to its position as a great world power, and they shared the belief that the Communist Party was indispensable to achieving this goal.
Deng was the first to warn China that it must chart its own path of reform and not blindly copy the Western model. He derided Mikhail Gorbachev's perestroika reforms in the Soviet Union, even though they were widely praised in the West.
“My father thinks Gorbachev is an idiot,” Deng Zhifang, Deng's younger son, once told a friend.
By dismantling the power structure of the Communist Party, he [Gorbachev] Young Deng recalls his father predicting that he would lose the power to solve problems before people drove him out, before the final collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor of the Central Party Schools Study Times, also called Deng a die-hard communist.
He did not want his reform initiative to undermine the party's power. He established the four cardinal principles to ensure this.
The cardinal principles require that Chinese leaders adhere to the socialist path, people's democratic dictatorship, party leadership, Mao Zedong Thought and the principles of Marxism-Leninism, the same message that Xi likes to emphasize.
The most distinctive feature of Comrade Deng's thoughts and practices is [they start] “It depends on reality, the general trend of the world and China's situation and conditions,” Xi Jinping said in a 2014 speech marking the 110th anniversary of his predecessor's birth.
A developing country like China could not rise if its people lacked national dignity or the country lost its independence, Xi said. We must not demean ourselves, forget our heritage or betray the motherland.
Xi Jinping upheld Deng's Four Principles and responded with his own Four Beliefs, officially translated as the Four Confidences.
These statements require the Party's 99 million members to have complete faith in China's path, its unique political theories and system, and its rich history and culture. The language and terminology used may differ, but the two men spoke with one voice.
Consensus, centralization
However, each of them inherited a China facing radically different challenges and conditions, and each responded with a unique approach.
Deng understood that his first task was to pull the party out of a quagmire of ideological struggles and refocus its attention on economic growth. He opted for collective leadership, a consensus-building mechanism that gives different factions a seat at the negotiating table.
Many unwritten rules of Chinese politics were established in the years that followed, including a standard retirement age of 68 for top officials and immunity from prosecution for former top officials.
These rules provided for basic power sharing and a framework of mutual protection that allowed factions to work together.
This project was born out of pragmatism. Deng and his colleagues understood that ideological and factional differences would not lead to any concrete results and had to be put aside.
If they fail to reunite their divided party and refocus their minds on economic development, the very survival of the party and the People's Republic of China will be in doubt.
Although Deng was the undisputed leader, he had the support of other party elders, such as Chen Yun, one of the founding fathers of the People's Republic, and other peers. In his book, Vogel called Deng China's chief executive.
Deng's emphasis on pragmatism is perfectly reflected in his closing speech at the Fifth Plenum of the 11th Party Congress.
Meetings should be short and small. They should not take place if the participants are not prepared. If you have nothing to say, save your breath. The only reason to have meetings is to solve problems, he said.
There must be collective leadership to solve major problems. But when it comes to specific tasks or assignments, individual responsibility must be clearly defined and everyone must be held accountable.
The principle of collective leadership was designed to revitalize the party, as well as to prevent any faction from completely dominating it.
Although this method proved useful, its shortcomings gradually became apparent. The search for superficial unity eventually led to extreme caution, inertia and the breakdown of party discipline.
Subsequently, party leaders will find it increasingly difficult to assemble a supportive team of their choosing or to implement reform programs that would upset entrenched interest groups.
This became particularly evident under former President Hu Jintao, who expanded the membership of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee to nine to accommodate conflicting factional demands.
The ruling body was nicknamed, half-jokingly, the Nine Dragons Who Rule the Rain, a reference to an idiom that when power is shared, no one is powerful enough to cause a downpour.
In the absence of strong leadership at the top and with responsibilities spread across the team, party discipline broke down, leading to rampant corruption as well as abuse of power and even insubordination.
Xi Jinping responded to the crisis by launching the biggest anti-corruption campaign in the party's history and recentralizing power. In the process, unwritten rules, such as exemption from prosecution for former top leaders, were shattered.
While the two leaders opted for opposing strategies, Deng and Xi both aimed for the same goal: to refocus the party's spirit on the common goal of national rejuvenation.
And Xi, like Deng, is also known for his aversion to empty words, often urging party cadres to roll up their sleeves and work harder.
Xi Jinping's decision to recentralize power was based on his view that the party was in danger of losing its cohesion and being hijacked by powerful interest groups, in a repeat of Gorbachev's Soviet Union.
These concerns have deep roots in China's philosophy of governance. Han Fei, whose teachings 2,200 years ago formed the basis of the Qin empire, said that the key to governing [a vast empire] With pressing issues on all fronts, we have a strong core.
Xi Jinping cited this quote in a keynote speech to the Politburo Standing Committee on January 15, 2018, two months before the National People's Congress approved the constitutional amendment removing presidential term limits.
Legacy and challenges
Deng's reforms transformed China in just 30 and a half years Jiazi, before heaven and earth can complete a full cycle of alignment from one of the poorest countries to the world's second largest economy.
If there is one leader to whom most Chinese express gratitude for improvements in their daily lives, it is Deng Xiaoping, Vogel writes.
Is there any other leader of the 20th century who did more to improve the lives of so many people? Is there any other leader of the 20th century who had as great and lasting an influence on world history?
But the unprecedented success of China's leaders has also created a host of problems. Toward the end of Vogels' book, written in 2011, just a year before Xi took power, the Harvard professor lists five challenges that Deng's successors will face.
These included containing corruption, ensuring universal social security, preserving the environment, maintaining the legitimacy of the ruling party, and redefining and managing the boundaries of freedom. All of these priorities were at the heart of Xi Jinping's concerns.
Things have changed a lot, but China still follows the path set by Deng, aiming to achieve rejuvenation through building one China, no matter how the party presents it, said Victor Gao, a former foreign ministry official and Deng's translator in the 1980s.
Gao, vice president of the Beijing-based think tank the Center for China and Globalization, said Deng's vision and thinking remain relevant today as the country faces many challenges in how to open up to the world.
It takes an exceptional leader who can see the big picture clearly and work in the right direction, just as Deng did, he said.
Additional reporting by Sylvie Zhuang
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3275339/china-celebrates-deng-xiaopings-legacy-country-again-crossroads
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As China celebrates Deng Xiaoping's legacy, the country finds itself at a crossroads again
- “India's policy was to maintain its distance. Now…”: Prime Minister in Poland
- FDA approves improved COVID-19 vaccine, expected to be available within days
- Indonesians attempt to storm parliament over election law
- Djokovic-Alcaraz, Swiatek-Gauff among possible US Open finals
- TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin opens Ultimate Table Tennis 2024
- Imran Khan's sister slams PTI leadership for postponing today's rally
- Mpox vaccinations will begin as cases increase | BBC News
- McDonald's hopes to create 24,000 jobs with UK and Ireland expansion | McDonald's
- Field Hockey's Chapman Heads to U.S. U-21 Junior National Team Selection Camp
- Increased earthquake activity on Hawaii Island; Chain of Craters road closed due to cracks
- Mint Primer | PM Modi in Ukraine: Can India play a role in ending the war?