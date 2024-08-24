Secret Service places at least five agents on leave amid Trump assassination attempt probe





The U.S. Secret Service has placed at least five agents, including the head of its Pittsburgh field office, on leave following its investigation into last month's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

According to two federal law enforcement sources, an agent from Trump’s team and three others from the Pittsburgh office were among those placed on leave. It’s unclear whether all of the actions are disciplinary, as agents are routinely placed on leave during investigations for a variety of reasons, including mental health concerns.

The Secret Service's internal affairs division continues to investigate how a 20-year-old gunman was able to fire eight shots from a rooftop near where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, including one shot that grazed the Republican presidential nominee in the ear.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to confirm that the agents had been placed on leave, saying he would not comment on a personnel matter. He said, however, that “the review of the service's mission is progressing and we are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure.”

He added that the Secret Service “demands the highest professional standards from our personnel, and any identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility for possible disciplinary action.”

In terms of disciplinary action, there are different levels that correspond to the alleged behavior of an official. When members of the Secret Service are placed on administrative leave for disciplinary reasons, they still receive their pay and report to the office. They are usually assigned administrative or other clerical duties instead of performing their normal daily duties.

Beyond administrative leave, sanctioned officials may be granted suspension or suspension without pay, the latter of which typically also revokes their security clearance. This is not the case in this instance.

A man, Corey Comperatore, a Pennsylvania father and firefighter, was shot and killed at Trump's rally. Two other rally-goers were seriously injured. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper who was behind the stage where Trump was speaking.

Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service director at the time, faced harsh questions from members of Congress. She eventually resigned after refusing to provide details about the investigation into the shooting and the agency’s response. She was replaced by acting director Ronald Rowe, who told senators he was “ashamed” of the assassination attempt and vowed to investigate the failures that allowed the shooter to open fire.

Congress is also investigating the incident and the Secret Service's handling of the rally. The House has established a task force on the assassination attempt, and senators have demanded full records from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Members of relevant House committees, starting with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, have been briefed on the actions of the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump held his first outdoor rally since the shooting this week, where he was surrounded by bulletproof glass as a security measure.

