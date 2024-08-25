Politics
This is populist politics at its worst
The voter registration requirement is just one of a number of ill-conceived measures that the newly elected Labour government should scrap.
Labour was right to allow itself a moment of indulgence on election night. But the festive mood did not last long, and the Starmer government is now making good progress in correcting some of the Conservatives’ most obvious policy mistakes. Progress has been made on public sector pay and pension reform. Cancel the absurd ban on land-based wind farms.
But so far, Labour has had little to say about the ID requirement for Conservative voters. The combination of the potential for harm by limiting turnout, and its narrow reach, makes scrapping the requirement an easy political victory for Labour.
Voter Identification: Solving a Non-Existing Problem
The innocuously named Elections Bill (2022) ostensibly honours the Conservatives Manifesto Commitment 2019 to protect the integrity of our democracy. The Bill itself received Royal Assent in April 2022, having been introduced in Parliament in July the previous year. While not formally part of the campaign to save Boris Johnson that would follow in the coming months, the policy shares several features with the measures introduced as part of Operation Save Big Dog.
Take, for example, the government's policy of managing the crossing of the Channel by small boats by deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. This policy is supposed to act as a deterrent, but it is a gimmick. It is simply another measure that is not intended to solve the problem, but rather to fan the flames of a right-wing culture war.
The Voter ID Bill works in a similar, if different, way. While with Rwanda’s policy the Tories took a real crisis and invented a solution, with their Voter ID requirements the problem never existed in the first place. Cases of voter fraud are extremely rare. The 2019 UK General Election Only 595 allegations of electoral fraud were recordedand only five of those cases resulted in a conviction. Compared to the actual number of voters in 2019, which was just over 32 million, these voter fraud figures seem not only negligible, but almost nonexistent.
Never let facts get in the way of a good story
If electoral fraud is so rare, why do we need to protect the integrity of British elections? Kemi Badenoch, then Minister of State at the Department of Housing and Communities, seemed unable to answer this most basic of questions. 2022 Guidance DocumentField data on the actual number of cases of voter fraud is scarce, replaced by innuendo and hyperbole. Throughout the article, Badenoch alludes to a nefarious band of usurpers, but cannot quantify their existence.
Fortunately for us, regulators such as the Electoral Commission collect important data on voter fraud as well as the impact of government policy on turnout. The independent watchdog has undertaken an analysis of the impact of voter ID requirements on voter turnout. local elections in May 2023Their findings tell an all-too-familiar story. Nonwhite voters in deprived areas with high unemployment were more likely to be turned away for not having the necessary ID than white voters in more affluent constituencies. 14,000 voters estimated from survey data Among the candidates who failed in last year's local elections, a disproportionate number were from ethnic minorities.
A mirror of America?
The parallels with the United States are often caricatures, but in this case the comparison is important. American state legislatures have the right to draw congressional maps and set voting requirements. This ensures that American democracy is plagued by problems with redistricting (the process of redrawing congressional boundaries in a cynically partisan manner), as well as overly harsh voting restrictions that disproportionately affect ethnic minority voters.
To be clear, the UK does not yet suffer from the partisanship problem in elections to the extent that the US does. Redistricting is not a government matter. Rather, it is delegated. to four separate independent commissions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. But this independence should not be taken for granted, especially at a time when far-right populist parties in Europe and the Republican Party in the United States are determined to restrict access to the franchise.
Voter ID Fans the Flames of Populism
Political scientist Cas Mudde, a specialist in the far right in Europe and America, argues that the danger posed by far-right populist parties lies not only in the divisive politics they advocate, but also in their rejection of constitutional types of checks and balances Liberal democracies are founded on fundamental values. It would be crude to describe conservatives as belonging to the European radical right, but that does not mean that they have not adopted any of their tendencies.
The introduction of voter ID is populism at its most extreme. One manifestation of populist fervour is the desire to create new frontiers of social conflict, as voter ID data has revealed. Some aspects of political life once existed independently of the rancour that so often characterises parliamentary discourse. Today, under the guise of popular sovereignty, these aspects are being brought into play and seen as legitimate avenues of confrontation. The politics of elections once enjoyed such independence. Today, the sacrosanct act of voting itself is being cynically thrust into the arena of culture war.
And then?
Labour’s landslide victory is welcome. It ends 14 years of Tory rule that, to put it mildly, left much to be desired. It could well be a Pyrrhic victory if Labour fails to resist an emerging threat from the populist right. Reform UK’s five MPs may appear in the House as a small clique of troublemakers, but their message and arguments have influence over a section of the population that dwarfs their relatively small numbers in Parliament. Voter registration is just one of many ill-conceived policies that Keir Starmer’s government has inherited. Labour can begin to fight back against the populist right by abandoning this unnecessary and damaging policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://centralbylines.co.uk/opinion/voter-id-this-is-populist-policy-at-its-very-worst/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan in good health, confirms Dr Asim
- This is populist politics at its worst
- Texas Football Recruiting: Five-star LB Jonah Williams commits, giving Longhorns a much-needed win in the state
- President Joko Widodo attended the opening of the Nasdem party congress
- 5 creative activities to boost your brain power and improve your memory
- Small earthquake detected in northeastern Alabama Friday / No damage reported – WEIS
- China opposes US sanctions on companies over alleged links to Russia's war efforts
- Donald Trump would veto federal abortion ban, says JD Vance
- Cricket: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in historic Rawalpindi Test | Cricket News
- Pakistani minister accuses Imran Khan's party of promoting disruptive politics, calling it 'Tehreek-e-Inteshar'
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nepal bus accident
- Yellowstone tourists often get too close to the bison. It doesn't end well