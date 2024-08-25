Mary Trump Offers Kamala Harris Debate Strategy: 'Let People See What a Petty, Small, Insecure, Weak Man Donald Trump Really Is'





As the highly anticipated September 10 presidential debate approaches, Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, offered some strategic advice to Vice President Kamala Harris.

What happened: Mary Trump suggested Harris draw on her experience as a prosecutor during the debate. In an interview with USA Today, she advised Harris to focus on debunking her uncle's inaccurate claims, rather than focusing on her political agenda.

Mary Trump, a known critic of her uncle, has portrayed the election as a contest between a prosecutor and a criminal, a tactic that has been a key part of Harris' campaign from the start.

“I would honestly advise her to keep doing what she's doing. I think the prosecutor versus criminal thing is right up her alley, but she's also proven that she's not afraid to make fun of Donald because he deserves to be made fun of,” Mary Trump told the outlet.

Both Harris and Donald Trump have begun preparing for their debate, with Harris conducting practice debates at her alma mater, Howard University. The debate is scheduled for September 10 in Philadelphia and will be broadcast by ABC.

“I love that she calls him 'Donald' because he doesn't deserve anyone's respect at this point, and she's not going to let him get away with lying repeatedly,” she added.

“I think she needs to understand that she's going to have to do her job of fact-checking in real time and that she should focus more on uncovering the absurdities of Donald Trump and refuting his lies and highlighting how dangerous his vision of America is, and not worry too much about describing the policy positions of the Democratic Party,” Mary Trump said.

“This will be the first time many Americans will truly see what a petty, short, insecure and weak man Donald Trump is,” she added.

Why it matters: Mary Trump's advice comes at a crucial time, as the debate could be a game-changer in the upcoming election. Harris' experience as a prosecutor could be a huge advantage in countering Donald Trump's accusations.

The emphasis on real-time fact-checking could also help maintain the integrity of the debate and ensure that attention remains focused on important issues rather than baseless claims.

The upcoming debate is eagerly awaited because it could potentially shape the narrative for the rest of the campaign.

