Gunmen stop vehicles, kill 23 in Pakistan





Gunmen shot dead 23 passengers after identifying them and removing them from buses, cars and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in southwest Pakistan, police and authorities said Monday.

The killings took place on Thursday night in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said. The attackers set fire to at least ten vehicles before fleeing.

In a separate attack early Monday, gunmen killed at least nine people, including four police officers and five bystanders, in Balochistan's Qalat district, authorities said. Shootings were also reported in other parts of the province.

Militants blew up a railway track in Bolan district of the province, disrupting rail traffic. Gunmen also attacked a police station in Mastung district of Balochistan, but no casualties were reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi each called the Musakhail attack “barbaric” and vowed that the perpetrators would not escape justice. Naqvi later also condemned the Qalat killings.

The Musakhail attack came hours after the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BAL) group urged people to stay off the roads as it launched attacks on security forces in several areas of the province. But there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the overnight killings.

Separatists often ask people for their identity cards and then abduct or kill those who come from Punjab or other provinces. In May, gunmen shot dead seven barbers in Gwadar, a port city in Balochistan. In April, separatists killed nine people after abducting them from a bus on a highway in Balochistan. The attackers also killed two people and wounded six others in another car that they forced to stop. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attacks at the time.

Syed Muhammad Ali, a security analyst based in Islamabad, said the latest killings of non-Baloch people are an attempt by separatists to economically harm the province.

Ali told The Associated Press that most of these attacks are carried out with the aim of economically weakening Balochistan, noting that “weakening Balochistan means weakening Pakistan.”

He said the insurgent attacks could hamper ongoing development works in the province.

Separatists in Balochistan have often killed workers and others from the eastern Punjab region as part of a campaign to force them out of the province, which has been wracked by a low-level insurgency for years.

Partner service

Learn French with Gymglish

Thanks to a daily lesson, an original story and personalized correction, in 15 minutes per day.

Try for free

Most of the killings of this type have been blamed on the outlawed group and other groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Islamist militants are also present in the province.

The World with AP

Reuse this content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/08/26/gunmen-stop-vehicles-and-kill-23-people-in-pakistan_6721763_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos