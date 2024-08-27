Trump Outspends Democrats With Harris In RaceExBulletin





Allies of former President Donald Trump have increased their ad spending after Vice President Kamala Harris filed to run for president. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images/Getty Images North America .

With polls showing former President Trump trailing Vice President Harris in several states, Trump allies are stepping on the accelerator to try to catch up, according to a new NPR analysis of advertising data provided in partnership with ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The Trump campaign and the outside groups that support him, Team Trump, are now outspending Team Harris in four of the seven swing states. That’s a sharp turnaround from earlier in the campaign, when Biden dominated the airwaves.

Trump’s campaign said that increased spending was always planned for the two political conventions. But that increase is in states like North Carolina that had previously leaned toward Trump. Trump’s allies were spending little there before Harris entered the race. The new investments in those states show how things have changed.

Pennsylvania was by far the state that spent the most on advertising over the past month, spending nearly $100 million in total. That's 54 percent more than the next-closest state, Michigan.

However, when factoring in national advertising and non-state digital advertising, Team Harris outspent Team Trump over the past month by more than $50 million, $246.3 million versus $192 million.

That’s largely due to Harris’ spending during the Olympics as well as her online dominance. Digitally, Harris’ team spent about $72 million, compared to Trump’s $16 million. Younger voters are getting more of their information online, and they’re certainly a key part of Harris’ potential base.

In total, since the start of this presidential cycle, more than $1.6 billion has been spent on ads that have already aired or are booked through Election Day. Democrats have spent $882 million and Republicans have spent $721 million.

About $1.2 billion has been spent on ads that have already aired among the roughly evenly divided parties.

The race to define Harris

Opinions about Harris were still unsettled when she entered the race, so it's no surprise that the most widely aired ads all tried to define who she was.

In total, the top five ads of the past month all involve Harris, totaling nearly $100 million.

Democrats are running veiled ads focusing on his biography and traffic tickets.

Fact-checking advertisements

The ad that has been aired the most, at 45,000 times, is from Harris’ campaign and focuses on her background. It echoes her convention speech, portraying her as a working-class woman who was raised by her mother and worked at McDonald’s. It then addresses health care and housing costs while criticizing Trump for his tax cuts that favored the wealthy.

The ad with the most money behind it — $25 million — is an anti-Harris ad from a Trump-supporting super PAC, MAGA Inc. It attacks him over his record on handling illegal immigrants in the United States during his time as attorney general.

But one of the accusations in the ad, while it contains some truth, is misleading. Her office convicted MS-13 gang member Edwin Ramos of the murders of a father and two sons. Ramos is currently serving three consecutive life sentences. In keeping with a campaign promise, Harris did not seek the death penalty, a decision criticized by conservatives.

The ad also claims that Harris let Ramos commit another crime before he committed the murder. The facts are complicated. Ramos had been pulled over for illegally tinted windows and not having a front license plate. The car's passenger, Erik Lopez, got out and fled. Police saw Lopez throw a gun into a gutter. Both men were arrested. But Harris did not press charges against Ramos because, as the San Francisco Chronicle reported from Harris' office, there was no evidence that Ramos knew Lopez had a gun.

Despite his immigration status, Ramos was not turned over to federal authorities because of San Francisco’s policy of being a sanctuary city. But at the time, Harris opposed the city’s policy of not turning over minors in the country illegally to federal authorities. Ironically, she faced criticism from the left over this during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

