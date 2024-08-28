Opinion | Hong Kong must assume the crucial reform role assigned to it by Beijing





During China’s 45 years of opening up and reform, Hong Kong has played a pivotal role, thanks to its free economy, sophisticated financial markets and common law system. Indeed, the city has been the country’s most important investment channel: 60 percent of the mainland’s accumulated foreign investment originated in or passed through it by the end of last year. It is good to learn that the city is still playing a vital role as China enters a new phase of development under President Xi Jinping. The message was reinforced at meetings in Hong Kong and Macao to spread the message of the July Communist Party plenum. The Third Five-Year Plenum heralded major changes in economic policy and direction, including the pivotal 1978 meeting at which Deng Xiaoping launched the open-door policy and ushered in private entrepreneurship and foreign-invested joint ventures in an effort to build a moderately prosperous society. In the new era of development aimed at creating a more powerful China, Xi Jinping is attempting to orchestrate a transition of the economy from traditional sectors such as manufacturing to higher-quality sectors that leverage technology and efficiency for more stable growth and productivity. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao highlighted Xi's support for Hong Kong's unique role in the country's modernization, including its ability to finance major projects, and hailed its contributions as irreplaceable. Wang stressed that the city remains China's most important investment channel, but it needs to build on its strengths, including its international connectivity, and has work to do to better leverage its position as a superconnector and super value creator linking the world and the mainland. In the past, Hong Kong's support for the country's broader goals was not exactly reciprocal. That has changed. Wang said Beijing will enhance its role in trade, strengthen ties with Belt and Road Initiative and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership countries, and leverage its strength in supply chain and asset management to deepen its participation in the Greater Bay Area's trade digitalization and green economy. Beijing is working to integrate Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong province to build an economic powerhouse in the Bay Area. In return, Hong Kong must strive to reinvent itself as a global talent hub while strengthening its position as an international financial, maritime and trade The city's role in the country's advancement is consolidated and the challenge ahead is clearly defined. It must now leverage its unique strengths and fulfil its mission of supporting the country's new era of high-quality development to build a modernised and powerful nation by 2035.

