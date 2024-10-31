Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders: PM Modi





Bhuj; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India cannot compromise on even an inch of territory on its borders, adding that people believe in the strength of its army to defend the country. Modi was addressing soldiers after celebrating Diwali with them in Gujarat's Kutch region. “Today, Bharat cannot compromise on a single inch of its borders. This is why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces,” Modi said. “We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies,” he said. Indians feel that their country is safe because of you (soldiers), Modi said. “When the world sees you, it sees India’s strength, but when the enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans,” Modi told the soldiers. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English “I am proud of our soldiers who showed their capabilities in all difficult situations. While I am here in Kutch today, it is important to discuss our Navy. Gujarat Coast is one of the greatest forces of India. This is why the coasts are where we have to face the greatest number of threats from our enemies,” Modi added. Modi on Indian defense sector Modi also highlighted progress in India's defense capabilities, highlighting the country's transition from a defense importer to an exporter of military equipment. He highlighted the successful launch of the 'made in India' aircraft carrier, Vikrant, and highlighted the development of indigenous submarines and Tejas fighters, which have become key assets for the Indian Air Force. “…We are also working on a fifth generation fighter jet. Earlier, India was known as an importer of defense equipment. Today, the country exports defense equipment to several countries across the world,” he said. he declared. The Prime Minister also discussed the implementation of integrated theater commands, aimed at strengthening coordination between the army, navy and air force. “As part of the modernization of the defense forces, we have appointed the Chief of Defense Staff, who plays a crucial role in the modernization of our forces. We are currently working on the Integrated Theater Command. For this , we have prepared a mechanism which will increase coordination between the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force),” Modi said. Prime Minister Modi praised the forces for their hard work and sacrifices which kept the country safe. “Our nation is a living conscience, which we revere as Mother India. It is because of the hard work and sacrifices of our soldiers that the country is safe today, the citizens are safe. Only a secure nation can progress. Therefore, today, when we are moving so fast towards the goal of a developed India, you are all the protectors of this dream,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Today, every citizen contributes to the development of the nation with his hundred percent efforts because he has faith in you! I am confident that your courage will continue to strengthen the confidence of India,” he said. he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area , in Kachchh, Gujarat. The area in which the PM spends time is an extremely inhospitable place, due to very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also difficult. Prime Minister Modi has been spending Diwali with the troops since coming to power in 2014. PTI

