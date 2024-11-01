Xi Jinping holds talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb

On the afternoon of October 29, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Finland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and the first Western country to sign an intergovernmental trade agreement with China. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Finland have always maintained friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust, setting a fine example of state-to-state relations that transcend historical, cultural and institutional differences and promote equal exchanges. As the world is experiencing accelerated changes unprecedented in a century and the risks and challenges facing human society are increasing, the new type of forward-looking cooperative partnership between China and Finland takes on exceptional value and worth cherishing and pursuing. China is ready to work with the Finnish side to strengthen strategic cooperation, carry forward friendly traditions, and further advance the new type of forward-looking cooperative partnership between China and Finland, so as to better benefit the two countries and two peoples and to make new contributions to the world. peace and development.

Xi Jinping stressed that the most important reason for the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-Finland relations is that the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals and considered each other's interests. fundamentals and their major concerns. Sino-Finnish practical cooperation got off to an early start, yielded fruitful results and demonstrated great potential. The recent third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China laid out systematic plans to further deepen comprehensive reform to advance China's modernization. This will bring new momentum and opportunities to China-Finland cooperation and global development. Finland is invited to actively participate in China's modernization process, expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as green transition, information technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and build a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the new era. China is ready to further expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Finland and has decided to unilaterally apply a visa waiver policy to Finland. China welcomes more Finnish friends who come to China for business, tourism and study.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Finland love peace and advocate multilateralism and free trade. China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with Finland on climate change, biodiversity conservation, global sustainable development, artificial intelligence governance and other issues, jointly safeguard peace and global stability and to promote the construction of an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. Noting that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Xi Jinping expressed hope that Finland will continue to play an active role in promoting development. healthy and stable Sino-European relations. , so that China-Finland relations and China-Europe relations can achieve mutual strengthening and common development.

Alexander Stubb said he was very happy to visit China soon after taking office as president and to meet President Xi Jinping again after 14 years. The global landscape has changed profoundly since their last meeting and China has made remarkable progress in development. In the 74 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Finland and China have always respected each other, treated each other sincerely and conducted dialogue on an equal footing. Bilateral relations have maintained healthy development and areas of cooperation have been continuously expanded with fruitful results. Finland adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China next year, intensify high-level exchanges, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges. people and deepen practical cooperation in economy, trade, green energy, sustainable development and other fields. Finland appreciates China's commitment to the principle of equality among all countries, regardless of their size, in international relations, appreciates the major initiatives and concepts put forward by President Xi Jinping to address various global challenges of today's world and attaches importance to the significant influence of China. in international affairs and its stabilizing and constructive role. Finland is willing to strengthen multilateral communication and cooperation with China and contribute to promoting global peace and stability. The economies of the EU and China are closely interconnected, and “decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains” or a “new Cold War” are not in the interests of either party. Finland is willing to play an active role in promoting the harmonious development of EU-China relations.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, among others. Xi Jinping explained China's principled position and expressed his country's willingness to work with all relevant parties, including Finland, to continue to play a positive role in promoting the peaceful resolution of crises.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple documents on bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, water resources, environmental protection, circular economy and products agricultural and food.

The two sides released the China-Finland Joint Action Plan to promote a new forward-looking cooperative partnership 2025-2029.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb in the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

A 21-gun salute was fired at Tiananmen Square and honor guards lined up to salute. As the two heads of state took the podium, the military band played the national anthems of China and Finland. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Alexander Stubb reviewed the honor guard of the People's Liberation Army and attended the parade.

On the evening of the same day, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan hosted a welcome banquet for Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.