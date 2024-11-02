Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for targeting Congress over election promises

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]November 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks regarding Congress' promises to Karnataka, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leaving the state a legacy corruption and debt.

In an article on Karnataka.

“@narendramodi, before pointing fingers at the Congress, take a hard look at the disastrous legacy of @BJP4Karnataka in Karnataka! We are fulfilling all the promises we made to our people – the five guarantees implemented with a budget exceeding Rs52,000 crore, and another Rs52,903 crore of capital expenditure to build the future of Karnataka,” he said.

The chief minister also alleged that the 40 per cent corruption in BJP committees has drained resources that could have transformed lives in Karnataka, adding that his government is redirecting this 40 per cent for the benefit of the people.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, pointing out that India's debt is expected to reach Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25, a staggering 56.8% of gross domestic product ( GDP). He argued that it is not just bad governance but a burden on the back of every Indian.

“The BJP has left Karnataka prey to 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. We are using that same 40 per cent and redirecting it for the benefit of the people. What has been your “success » here? Strengthening corrupt practices, leaving debt-ridden Karnataka and using propaganda to cover up your failures And let's not forget: under your leadership, India's debt is expected to reach 185.27 trillion rupees by? “FY25, a staggering 56.8% of GDP,” he says.

“This is not just poor governance; it is a burden you are imposing on every Indian. And the irony? While Karnataka contributes significantly to the Union coffers, your government deprives us of our fair share to prevent us from implementing guarantee schemes For every rupee that Karnataka gives, we only get $13 in return This is not “cooperative federalism”, but. of sheer exploitation Even though the Congress in Karnataka has kept its promises, the BJP continues to let down Indians across the country,” the Karnataka CM added.

Karnataka MP DK Shivakumar also slammed PM Modi for his remarks on the Congress' election promises, pointing out that the Congress always delivers on its commitments, unlike the BJP's “political gimmicks”.

“I think the Prime Minister's Office has misdirected it… Whatever we have promised the country, since Independence Day till today, not a single program has been taken up.. .We never take back the Congressional policies that have been implemented in the country, it's just a political ploy I'm really sorry, the highest office should not get involved in these kinds of matters. .They copied our plans, our guarantees… He knows that the Congress party is going to win elections that is why he is trying to attack,” he said.

This comes after PM Modi slammed the Congress Party for failing to deliver on its promises in Karnataka and urged the people to be vigilant and not fall prey to the Party's false promises.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Congress Party's habit of making empty promises, citing its unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The Congress Party is realizing to its cost that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, it promises things to the people, which it knows that he will never be able to hold. Today he will be seriously exposed in front of the people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Prime Minister said the Congress Party's promises to these states remain unfulfilled, which he termed as a terrible deception on the people.

“Verify that in all the states where the Congress has governments today – Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana – the development trajectory and fiscal health are deteriorating. Their so-called guarantees are not being met, this which constitutes a terrible deception for the people of these states. The victims of such policies are the poor, the youth, the farmers and the women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted. ” he said.

PM Modi claimed that the Congress was concerned about intra-party politics in Karnataka, adding that salaries of civil servants are not being paid on time in Himachal Pradesh and farmers are still waiting for the waiver they have promised to Telangana.

“In Karnataka, the Congress is more concerned about intra-party politics and corruption than achieving development. Not only this, but they are also going to cancel existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, salaries of civil servants are not not paid on time In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised before, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan they promised certain allowances which were never implemented for five years. There are many examples of how. how Congress works,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to be vigilant against the Congress party's culture of false promises, pointing out that the people of Haryana have already rejected the lies of the Congress and opted for a stable, progressive and people-oriented government. the action.

“The people of the country must remain vigilant against the culture of false promises sponsored by Congress! We have seen recently how the people of Haryana have rejected their lies and preferred a stable, progress-oriented and action-driven government. the growing awareness across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, a poor economy and unprecedented corruption. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress! » he posted on X. (ANI)