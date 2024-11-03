China sends astronauts and first woman into space aboard Shenzhou 19





China successfully launched its youngest crew of astronauts to the Tiangong space station, including the country's first female space engineer, Wang Haoze. The crew of Shenzhou 19, part of China's space program, aims to conduct scientific experiments, perform spacewalks and gain valuable experience for future lunar missions. The launch illustrates Beijing's continued commitment to strengthening its space presence, competing with the United States in a new space race. The crew, which includes veteran astronaut Cai Xuzhe and two young taikonauts, Wang Haoze and Song Lingdong, began their mission from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu. Hundreds of people gathered to cheer them on, waving flags and celebrating what was called a complete success by Chinese authorities. Flames burst from the rocket launcher, illuminating the Gobi Desert as the spacecraft ascended, carrying the dreams of a nation into orbit. This mission underlines China's desire to assert itself as a global space power. President Xi Jinping has often spoken of China's space program as part of a broader ambition, saying: Exploring the vast cosmos, developing the space industry and building China into a space power is our eternal dream. In recent years, China has achieved several historic space milestones, including landing on Mars in 2021 and retrieving lunar samples in 2023. These achievements illustrate the rapid pace of Chinese space capabilities, which U.S. officials consider both impressive and potentially competitive. At Tiangong Station, the Shenzhou 19 crew joined their Shenzhou 18 counterparts, continuing China's longest streak of crewed space missions. The mission also emphasizes the nation's emphasis on youth, and Song Lingdong said: “I am determined not to disappoint the trust placed in me. I will strive to make our country's name shine again in space. Song, who once observed China's space missions as a teenager, now embodies the next generation of space exploration, propelled by national pride and duty. China's space program has sparked concerns in Washington, from officials at NASA and the U.S. Space Command, about the country's advances amid an intensifying space rivalry. Some believe China's dual-purpose civil-military space programs could pose strategic challenges. Gen. Stephen Whiting of the U.S. Space Command noted that China's increased deployment of satellites over the past five years could contribute to military capabilities beyond Earth orbit. Despite these concerns, leaders of China's space program emphasize peaceful intentions and mutual collaboration. Li Yingliang, director of the China Human Space Mission Agency, describes their space exploration as a collective mission for humanity. He added that experiments conducted at Tiangong Station, such as studies on bone loss and muscle atrophy, can potentially improve the health and well-being of the Earth. With more than 100 launches planned this year, China is charting its course toward a future that includes lunar exploration and technological innovation. For now, the young taikonauts from Tiangong Station represent a new generation of explorers, fueling China's vision of space as a domain of discovery and national pride.

