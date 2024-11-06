Turkey, Kyrgyzstan sign strategic partnership during Erdogan's visit





British aid agency report reveals systematic, life-threatening conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

LONDON: A report released Tuesday by Action for Humanity International, one of the UK's leading humanitarian agencies operating in Gaza, reveals conditions faced by internally displaced people after Israel's movement orders for civilians Palestinians. The report asserts that these orders, along with conditions in designated humanitarian zones, create potentially lethal environments that amount to systematic erasure. The findings highlight the serious challenges faced by Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the survey, 15 percent of those surveyed were unable to evacuate due to disability or caring responsibilities, a reality made worse by the fact that 35 percent of people were given less than an hour's notice evacuation order. The survey also found that 98 percent of respondents had been displaced multiple times, and nearly a quarter had been displaced 10 or more times in the past year. In humanitarian areas, conditions would be dire. According to the report, 73 percent of those surveyed described them as poor or very poor, with four in five lacking sufficient access to food and two-thirds unable to obtain clean water. Additionally, 80 percent of those surveyed reported not having access to adequate medical care. Charles Lawley, director of communications and advocacy at AFH, criticized the treatment of Gaza civilians, saying that in his view the situation in Gaza amounted to being erased in plain sight. This report shows that Gaza is being erased in plain sight, he said. The so-called evacuation orders, and I hesitate to call them that, because that is the language the Israeli military uses and implies that they are doing the people of Gaza a favor by giving them advance warning. to bomb one's homes, to provoke terror, are ambiguous and difficult to respect, on the occasions given to them. Lawley further condemned conditions in so-called humanitarian zones. The conditions are not suitable for humans…with such damage to infrastructure, the bombing of Gaza, even with so-called evacuation orders, is pushing people who cannot afford transportation to escape and those who have care or physical barriers to escape, such as pregnant women. women, the elderly and people with disabilities are at increased risk of being killed, as it is even more difficult for them to escape. In a harsh critique of the ongoing military action, Lawley argued that the pattern of bombings, ground incursions and deprivation of basic resources suggested a coordinated strategy that aligns with acts of extermination and genocide . He further suggested that recent reports indicating the Israeli government's intentions to annex Gaza raise additional concerns, noting that these plans… appear designed to inflict living conditions aimed at the physical destruction of the group, in all or in part… as a strategic tool within the framework of broader objectives of territorial annexation. The full report is available to read here.

