PIAA Playoff Results in Football, Hockey, Girls Volleyball: Live Updates

The PIAA Football, Field Hockey and Girls Volleyball Championships begin Tuesday, Nov. 5 across the state. PennLive will provide updates throughout the night on the final results of the first round of District 3 and beyond. Follow this post for updates. Full braces: Boys Football | Girls Football | Field hockey | Girls volleyball Boys football Class 4A Wilson in Henderson, 7 p.m Souderton at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m Warwick 3, Conestoga 2 Fox Chapel 3, Mechanicsburg 0 Northeast 1, CB South 0 (Northeast 6-5 HPs) Class 3A Cocalico at Archbishop Ryan Kennard Dale in Radnor, 7pm Conrad Weiser 4, Mars 0 Lampeter-Strasburg near Maan, 6 p.m Jim Thorpe 6, Franklin Towne 2 Class 2A Faith Christian at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m Trinity 7, Juniata 0 Class 1A New Hope Solebury at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m Lancaster Mennonite vs. Calvary Chrsitian, 7 p.m Halifax at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m Wyoming Seminary 6, Northumberland Christian 0 Bishop Guilfoyle 5, Seneca 4 (OT) Girls football Class 4A Central York at CB East, 5 p.m Conestoga in Manheim Twp, 7:30 p.m Northern vs. Lower Merion at Harriton, 6 p.m Central Dauphin in Peters Township, 4 p.m Archbishop Carroll 2, Emmaus 1 Class 3A Manheim Central in Rustin, 7 p.m Cocalico in Pottsville, 7 p.m Class 2A Allentown CC 2, Wyomissing 1 Trinity at Cambria Heights, 5:30 p.m. Archbishop Wood 1, Villa Joseph Marie 0 Class 1A Muncy at Camp Hill, 5:30 p.m Lancaster Mennonite 2, South Williamsport 1 Field hockey Class 3A Villa Maria 2, Penn Manor 0 Downingtown West at Manheim Twp. CB West in Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m Conestoga 5, Wilson 1 Mechanicsburg at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m Class 2A Elizabethtown 2, Gwyneed Mercy 0 Kennett 3, Archbishop Carroll 0 Dallas in North York, 7 p.m Palmyra at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m Mount St. Joseph 12, Cardinal Ohara 0 Radnor in Warwick, 7pm Hershey in Peters Township, 6:30 p.m Class 1A Wyoming area 4, Wyomissing 0 Susquenita 1, NW Lehigh 0 (2OT) Mid-West in Boiling Springs, 6 p.m Newport vs. Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 6 p.m Selinsgrove near West Perry, 6 p.m Camp Hill at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m Pope John Paul II 3, Bonner-Prendergast 2 Faith Christian 7, Palmerton 0 Girls volleyball Class 4A Central Dauphin at Cardinal Ohara, 7 p.m Garnet Valley at Hempfield, 6 p.m Dallastown at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m North Catholic at State College, 6 p.m North Allegheny 3, Manheim Township 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18) Class 3A Big Spring 3, Archbishop Carroll 2 (21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-8) Southern Lehigh 3, Middletown 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24) Conwell-Egan at Greencastle Antrim, 6pm Pope John Paul II 3, Carver E&S 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-9) Class 2A Trinity 3, Villa Joseph Marie 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) Holy Redeemer 3, Wellsboro 1 (25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23) Corry 3, Neshannock 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-18) Redbank Valley 3, Forest Hills 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-16) Class 1A Tri Valley 3, Ephrata Mennonite 1 (25-9, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21) Linville Hill 3, North Cambria 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-22) Greensburg Central 3, Clarion Limestone 1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14) Faith Christian 3, Maritime Academy Charter 0 (6/25, 10/25, 9/25) Sign up for PennLive's daily high school sports newsletter — Thank you for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has never been more important. We need your support. Not yet a subscriber? Please consider support our work.

