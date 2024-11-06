Sports
PIAA Playoff Results in Football, Hockey, Girls Volleyball: Live Updates
The PIAA Football, Field Hockey and Girls Volleyball Championships begin Tuesday, Nov. 5 across the state.
PennLive will provide updates throughout the night on the final results of the first round of District 3 and beyond. Follow this post for updates.
Full braces: Boys Football | Girls Football | Field hockey | Girls volleyball
Boys football
Class 4A
Wilson in Henderson, 7 p.m
Souderton at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m
Warwick 3, Conestoga 2
Fox Chapel 3, Mechanicsburg 0
Northeast 1, CB South 0 (Northeast 6-5 HPs)
Class 3A
Cocalico at Archbishop Ryan
Kennard Dale in Radnor, 7pm
Conrad Weiser 4, Mars 0
Lampeter-Strasburg near Maan, 6 p.m
Jim Thorpe 6, Franklin Towne 2
Class 2A
Faith Christian at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m
Trinity 7, Juniata 0
Class 1A
New Hope Solebury at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Calvary Chrsitian, 7 p.m
Halifax at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m
Wyoming Seminary 6, Northumberland Christian 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 5, Seneca 4 (OT)
Girls football
Class 4A
Central York at CB East, 5 p.m
Conestoga in Manheim Twp, 7:30 p.m
Northern vs. Lower Merion at Harriton, 6 p.m
Central Dauphin in Peters Township, 4 p.m
Archbishop Carroll 2, Emmaus 1
Class 3A
Manheim Central in Rustin, 7 p.m
Cocalico in Pottsville, 7 p.m
Class 2A
Allentown CC 2, Wyomissing 1
Trinity at Cambria Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood 1, Villa Joseph Marie 0
Class 1A
Muncy at Camp Hill, 5:30 p.m
Lancaster Mennonite 2, South Williamsport 1
Field hockey
Class 3A
Villa Maria 2, Penn Manor 0
Downingtown West at Manheim Twp.
CB West in Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m
Conestoga 5, Wilson 1
Mechanicsburg at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m
Class 2A
Elizabethtown 2, Gwyneed Mercy 0
Kennett 3, Archbishop Carroll 0
Dallas in North York, 7 p.m
Palmyra at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m
Mount St. Joseph 12, Cardinal Ohara 0
Radnor in Warwick, 7pm
Hershey in Peters Township, 6:30 p.m
Class 1A
Wyoming area 4, Wyomissing 0
Susquenita 1, NW Lehigh 0 (2OT)
Mid-West in Boiling Springs, 6 p.m
Newport vs. Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 6 p.m
Selinsgrove near West Perry, 6 p.m
Camp Hill at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m
Pope John Paul II 3, Bonner-Prendergast 2
Faith Christian 7, Palmerton 0
Girls volleyball
Class 4A
Central Dauphin at Cardinal Ohara, 7 p.m
Garnet Valley at Hempfield, 6 p.m
Dallastown at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m
North Catholic at State College, 6 p.m
North Allegheny 3, Manheim Township 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18)
Class 3A
Big Spring 3, Archbishop Carroll 2 (21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-8)
Southern Lehigh 3, Middletown 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24)
Conwell-Egan at Greencastle Antrim, 6pm
Pope John Paul II 3, Carver E&S 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-9)
Class 2A
Trinity 3, Villa Joseph Marie 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14)
Holy Redeemer 3, Wellsboro 1 (25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23)
Corry 3, Neshannock 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-18)
Redbank Valley 3, Forest Hills 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-16)
Class 1A
Tri Valley 3, Ephrata Mennonite 1 (25-9, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21)
Linville Hill 3, North Cambria 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-22)
Greensburg Central 3, Clarion Limestone 1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14)
Faith Christian 3, Maritime Academy Charter 0 (6/25, 10/25, 9/25)
