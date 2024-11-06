The candidates for the head of the Sowan region are full of solo Jokowi, what is happening?





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – 6:43 p.m. WIB

JakartaA number of regional leadership candidates who will run in the 2024 regional elections have flocked to the private residence of 7th President Joko Widodo, in Sumber, Solo, Central Java. The arrival of candidates for regional head to ask for blessings. Read also: Reasons why CSIRT is key to Indonesia's cyber defense Candidates for the head of the region began to flock to Jokowi, after he retired from his position as President of the Republic of Indonesia and immediately returned to Solo on October 20, 2024. VIVA Monitoring, Klaten Deputy Regent Number 1 candidate Sova Marwnati was seen visiting Jokowi's private house located at Jalan Kutai Utara No. 1, Sumber Subdistrict, Banjarsari District, Solo today, Wednesday November 6, 2024. Arrival of the regent candidate Yoga. Hardaya was accompanied by her husband who is also a member of the Golkar Party's DPR RI, Singgih Januratmoko. Read also: Most popular: Habib Rizieq talks about Suswono and Ahok cases, Dirdik Jampidsus goes viral because of watches  Candidate for Deputy Governor of East Java Emil Dardak after meeting with Jokowi at his private residence in Solo, Sunday (10/20) evening. Photo : VIVA.co.id/Fajar Sodiq (Solo) Meanwhile, on Tuesday, number 1 candidate for South Sumatra governor Herman Deru visited Jokowi's private residence in Solo. Former Ogan Regent Komering Ulu Timur arrived without his deputy candidate, Cik Ujang. The meeting between Herman and Jokowi lasted almost an hour. Read also: Gerindra: Ahmad Luthfi's meeting with Jokowi should not be exaggerated Meanwhile, regional head candidates who previously met with Jokowi at his residence included a pair of Central Java gubernatorial candidates number 2, East Java deputy governor candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin number 2, Emil Dardak, a pair of candidates for the position of mayor and deputy mayor of Solo serial number 2, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, installed candidate for the post of regent-deputy regent of Karanganyar Ilyas-Haryadi. Jokowi said the regional head candidates who met him in Solo came not only from the surrounding areas but also from various regions outside Java. From the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Papua and others. Jokowi is open to all candidates for regional head that he meets It's a long way, yes, some come from South Sumatra, two days ago there were some from West Sumatra. Then there are those from Sikka, NTT, how many are there from Papua? Also three candidates, from West Kalimantan. “Yes, I accept everything here, I am open, open, open,” he told reporters at his private residence in Solo, Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Furthermore, Jokowi admitted that he had data relating to each region where regional head candidates visited his house. As he already had this data, he also advised each regional head candidate on the potential to be developed in their territory. Yes, I have data that in this area we need to pay attention, for example in agriculture, coffee plantations or in other areas we need to pay attention to infrastructure. As this morning from Pati, I entrusted the fishing and salt affairs with the support that needed to be provided. “I’m just entrusting the basic things that need to be done in the area,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted to entrusting the message to the vice-regent candidate, Sova Marwati, who was visiting his residence regarding agriculture. Agricultural materials, notably rice. Regardless, Klaten is included in the national category of rice granaries in the district, he said. Next page It's a long way, yes, some come from South Sumatra, two days ago there were some from West Sumatra. Then there are those from Sikka, NTT, how many are there from Papua? Also three candidates, from West Kalimantan. “Yes, I accept everything here, I am open, open, open,” he told reporters at his private home in Solo, Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

