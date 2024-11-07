White Christians become Donald Trump president again





While the United States has become more religiously diverse in recent decades, white Christians remain the nation's largest religious segment, making up about 42 percent of the population, according to data from the Public Religion Research Institute. And for Donald Trump, their support once again proved to be the key to his victory.

Exit polling data from CNN and other media outlets found that 72% of white Protestants and 61% of white Catholics said they voted for Trump. Among white voters, 81% of those identified as born again or evangelical supported Trump, up from 76% in 2020 and similar to the 80% support he received in 2016.

Ryan Burge, an associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, said that kind of support is difficult to overcome, especially in the swing Rust Belt states that helped seal Trump's victory.

It's hard to overcome the white God divide, he said, in a place like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

But Trump also won the Christian vote overall: 58% of all Catholics voted for him and 63% of Protestants, according to early exit polls. If early exit poll numbers hold, this will represent an increase in Catholic support for Trump compared to 2020, when 50% of Catholics voted for him.

This could be due in part to increased support for Trump among Hispanic voters. Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic Protestant voters (64%) and just over half of Hispanic Catholic voters (53%) also supported Trump, according to early CNN exit polls. In the 2020 election, about a third of Hispanic Catholics voted for Trump.

Jews (78%), other non-Christians (59%) and people with no religious affiliation (71%) supported Kamala Harris, according to CNN's exit poll.

Robert Jones, president of PRRI, said more data is needed to understand the Hispanic vote in the 2024 election. But he questions whether economics, more than religion, played a major role in Hispanic support for Trump .

They don't feel, he says, that their situation has improved over the past four years.

Jones said Trump was able to send two distinct messages during the campaign, one on being tough on immigration and crime, which appealed to white Christians, and the other on the economy, which appealed to Hispanic Christians.

Burge suspects Hispanic Catholics and Protestants are more conservative on social issues, such as abortion and LGBTQ rights, which may also have played a role in the election.

He wonders whether the Harris campaign's support for abortion rights, in particular, may have backfired on Hispanic Christians.

That's a harsh message for a moderate Hispanic voter, he said, adding that while voters in a number of states supported abortion rights, that didn't translate into overall support. to Harris. Burge also questions whether inflation and other economic problems tilted the election. Even though Trump is known for sparking controversy online, Burge said, many voters pay more attention to everyday concerns.

All they think is that gas is expensive, bread is expensive and milk is expensive, he said. Let's try something else. That's the story.

White and Hispanic Christians may also be concerned about the changing nature of America and the declining power of religions in culture. Although few Americans want their country to have an official Christian religion, many consider Christianity important or feel a nostalgia for God and national patriotism, rather than for a culture in which secular values ​​dominate.

And the swing states that decided the election, like Wisconsin, are places where white Christians, particularly white Protestants and white Catholics who supported Trump, are found in large numbers.

Samuel Perry, a sociologist at the University of Oklahoma who studies Christian nationalism and other religious trends, wonders whether the growth of nondenominational and Pentecostal churches in the United States may have played a role in the 2024 elections.

These churches are often multi-ethnic, he said, but that's not because white Christians predominantly join black or Hispanic Christians. Instead, he said, Christians of color are joining predominantly white churches that are often Republican. This may affect their voting habits.

Their allegiance is not to their ethnic group, which tends to vote Democratic, he said. It will be more of a multi-ethnic, white-dominated conservative Christianity that will unequivocally vote Republican.

Jones said the 2024 election once again shows the close allegiance between white Christians and the Republican Party and the divided nature of religion in America. Most religious categories in America, Jews, Muslims, black Protestants, non-religious Americans, and, until 2024, Hispanic Catholics have supported the Democratic Party. White Christians, on the other hand, remained tied to Republicans.

They didn't move an inch, Jones said. And they go out and vote.

