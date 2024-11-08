Israel has killed more than 3,100 people in Lebanon since October 2023: ministry | Israel attacks Lebanon





Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed at least 3,103 people and injured 13,856 others since October last year, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, Israel has also been at war against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, and has expressed solidarity with the population of Gaza.

In September this year, Israel expanded its war from Gaza to southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, Lebanon's Health Ministry also said Israeli strikes had killed at least 53 people and injured 161 others over the past 24 hours.

Five Malaysian peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), three Lebanese soldiers and three Lebanese civilians were among the injured after an Israeli raid in Sidon, the main city in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, UNIFIL reminded all actors to avoid any actions that endanger peacekeepers or civilians, adding that disputes should be resolved at the negotiating table and not through violence.

UNIFIL, along with unarmed technical observers known as UNTSO, have long been stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel dividing line, known as the Line blue drawn by the UN in May 2000 to divide the two countries.

Reporting from Beirut, Al Jazeeras' Imran Khan said the Israeli attack on the UNIFIL site was crucial.

The Awali checkpoint is one of the places where Israel issues a forced evacuation order. He told the people to go north of the Awali River. That's where the checkpoint is, Khan said.

So they tell people to go north of this particular checkpoint, but they also reach this checkpoint. This is very, very worrying for UNIFIL, which has been attacked almost 20 times since Israel announced its ground invasion, Khan added.

Israel also bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut. Death has become a matter of luck. We can either die or survive, Ramzi Zaiter, a resident of south Beirut, told AFP.

The Israeli strikes on Lebanon came after Hezbollah said it carried out a missile attack on Wednesday targeting a military base near Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport. The Lebanese armed group said it also targeted the strategic Stella Maris naval base for control and surveillance with missiles northwest of Haifa, Israel, on Thursday.

In its report on the war, the Israeli army said that around 40 projectiles entered northern Israel from Lebanon but were intercepted. The army added that in recent weeks, five Israeli soldiers have been killed and 16 others wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon.

Protecting Lebanon's historic sites

Also on Thursday, more than 100 Lebanese lawmakers appealed to the UN, demanding the preservation of UNESCO world heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel.

Lebanon is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Roman ruins of Baalbek and Tyre, where Hezbollah rules.

Destruction in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, with a Roman temple in the background [Sam Skaineh/AFP]

In Baalbek, Israeli strikes on Wednesday destroyed a heritage house and damaged a historic hotel near the town's Roman temples, according to local authorities.

In a letter to the head of UNESCO, Lebanese MPs said: During the devastating war against Lebanon, Israel caused serious human rights violations and atrocities. The letter demanded the protection of Lebanon's historic sites in Baalbek, Tyre, Sidon and other priceless monuments currently under threat due to escalating atrocities.

On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a ceasefire to protect our country's cultural heritage, including the ancient archaeological sites of Baalbek and Tyre.

Meanwhile, some in Lebanon hope that new leadership in the United States, where Republican Donald Trump won the presidency, could bring them a reprieve.

Many believe no significant diplomatic efforts will take place before Trump, the U.S. president-elect, takes office in January, said Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut.

