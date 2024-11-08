Trump scores latest victory: Trump makes first major appointment; three states pass 'Trump-proof' laws | US News





By Dominic Wahorn, International Affairs Editor

America's allies and enemies must adapt quickly after Donald Trump's resounding victory in the presidential election.

In the corridors of power around the world, they are working overtime to adapt to a new reality.

The Allies showed courage, but above all they would have preferred a victory and continuity for Harris.

The election of a man who promised to reverse progress made with America on issues of global importance like climate change will cause discouragement.

And there will be worry.

During his first presidency, Donald Trump demonstrated contempt for the rules-based post-war global order built and led by America and the pillars of the Western alliance.

This order has guaranteed American domination in the world for decades, but Donald Trump seems to view its institutions with suspicion.

According to him, America is being defrauded by them, and by NATO in particular.

Our closest neighbor most likely to suffer is Mexico.

It is now threatened by Trump's promised tariffs, mass expulsions of immigrants and US military incursions against drug cartels.

The ally most to fear is Ukraine.

Trump and his vice president-elect JD Vance have talked about ending the war there, on what appears to be Moscow's terms.

Russia would be allowed to keep much of the territory it conquered by force, with Ukraine's NATO membership delayed for decades.

This will be satisfying for Vladimir Putin.

He spoke today in glowing terms about Donald Trump's courage and resilience and how he was bullied during his first term.

Western diplomats remain perplexed by Donald Trump's open admiration for authoritarian leaders, which contrasts with the contempt he has shown toward their democratically elected Western counterparts.

China will be ambivalent about Trump's return.

His government would have seen the chaos of its first term as further evidence of the decline of a decadent West, accelerating the rise of China as global hegemon.

But the Chinese like to measure their rivals and are disconcerted by the unpredictability of Donald Trump. Iran is doubly so.

During his first term, President Trump broke the Iran nuclear deal and assassinated the country's most prominent military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

His national security team has made it clear that we can expect more confrontation against the Iranian regime.

This will delight the Israeli government.

His Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had an up-and-down relationship with Donald Trump, but he may well be given more leeway to wage his wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Palestinians have much to fear from a president who has never shown any sympathy for their cause.

There is, of course, a limit to the extent to which we can predict the impact of a Trump presidency abroad.

During his first term, he promised to build a border wall, and have Mexico pay for it, to bring peace to the Middle East and tame North Korea. None of this happened.

What seems certain is uncertainty. In movies, sequels can be boring and predictable. Trump II may not be the case at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/us-election-donald-trump-wins-republican-senate-kamala-harris-democrats-latest-live-13209921 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos