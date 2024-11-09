Politics
President Erdoan: We expect my friend Trump to abandon the wrong policies of the previous administration
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan participated in the 6th International Summit on Women and Justice organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and Social Services on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Women at the University of Hali. President Erdoan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdoan, Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Ikhan, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Brahim Yumakl, Istanbul Governor Davut Gl and Provincial Chairman of the AK Party 'Istanbul, Osman Nuri Kabaktepe.
Revna Demirren, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Demirren Holding Meltem Demirren, Member of the Board of Directors of Demirren Holding Murat Oktay also attended the Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Women, of which Demirren Media was one of communications sponsors. During the program, a film about KADEM's activities in Türkiye and abroad was shown.
THE FACT THAT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENLARGES INJUSTICE IS SOMETIMES NOTICED
Speaking on the broadcast, President Erdoan said: “We live in an era where digital culture has changed people's perception of life. Aside from the products, opportunities and conveniences that digitalization brings, we see very clearly that it objectifies human beings and obscures their uniqueness. A multidimensional digital hegemony is increasingly penetrating our lives and expanding its sphere of influence day by day. Another point in this context is that the aspect of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, which aggravates injustices is sometimes ignored. However, research shows that artificial intelligence reinforces social inequalities by repeating bad practices. I must say that women occupy the first place among the victims of artificial intelligence technologies and algorithms. From job applications to social media platforms, women are frequently exposed to the ugly face of artificial intelligence that increases inequality. We can benefit from artificial intelligence not only to prevent disadvantage, but also to enable women to access equal rights and self-improvement. For this, it is necessary to determine the basic principles that favor disadvantaged groups in artificial intelligence algorithms. We believe that a universal declaration should be signed on this issue before more victimization occurs and the problems become chronic.
WE FACED SERIOUS OBSTACLES FOR 22 YEARS
Emphasizing that he fought for women's rights, Erdoan said: Over the past 22 years in Türkiye, women are among the segments we have affected the most. When we look back, one of the struggles we are proud of is the determined, hard and painful fight we waged to expand women's rights and freedoms. Yes, we really had a lot of difficulties. For 22 years, we have faced very serious obstacles. We faced all kinds of supervision, oppression and prohibitionist mentalities that penetrated even into the cells. We have always encountered opposition against us in our efforts to provide women with the rights they should already have. Unfortunately, despite the clear provisions of our Constitution, women have been excluded from education and professional life in this country for years simply because of their headscarves. Persuasion rooms have been set up at the gates of universities, at the gates of fascism. Women could not work freely in our private sector organizations which behaved in a more royalist manner than the king. She was forced to choose between her profession and her faith. As IBB President and Prime Minister, we also faced the impositions of the former Türkiye. As a result of our struggle over the past 22 years, we left all this behind as bad memories of Turkish democracy. All obstacles have been removed for the enrichment of the human industry of our country in all areas, particularly in education and professional life.
WE HAVE INCREASED EMPLOYMENT OF WOMEN
President Erdoan said: “We have addressed in particular the mistreatment of women and children with a zero-tolerance approach. In this direction, we have implemented revolutionary practices such as women's guest houses and electronic handcuffs. We have witnessed and are witnessing positive reflections in all areas, particularly in that of employment. Significant progress has been made regarding female labor force participation rates. In 2002, the participation rate, which was 27.9 percent, increased to 37.3 percent in August 2024. The employment rate for women increased from 25.3 percent to 33 percent. We say we haven't seen these numbers. Our goal is to increase the female labor force participation rate above 40 percent and the employment rate above 36 percent by the end of 2028. Wars, conflicts and destruction do not strike only cities, countries and households. They also target the innocent, the defenseless, the elderly, children and especially women. We have painfully experienced this reality in many conflict zones, from Syria to Afghanistan, from Yemen to Ukraine. However, we cannot remember any other war in recent years where women and children were targeted as much as the genocide in Gaza. From hospitals to schools, from tents to queues, from places of worship to homes, we face a deadly network that attacks, shoots and kills with the heaviest weapons.
Two-thirds of the more than 50,000 innocent people massacred in Gaza over the past 13 months are women and children. Despite this, under the shadow of weapons, in poverty, women who try to live, to stay alive, to protect their homes, to feed their children, are literally making history. The valiant women of Gaza, Palestine, who protect their children, their families, their homes and their cause under the bombs and guns in Gaza, become a monument of pride for the Ummah.
We expect Trump to abandon the previous administration's flawed policies.
President Erdoan said Gaza was at the top of our agenda at the 11th Leaders' Summit of the Organization of Turkic States and the 5th Meeting of the European Political Community. On Wednesday evening, while I was in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, I had a telephone conversation with Mr. Trump, the President-elect of the United States of America, during which we both congratulated on his historic election victory and drew attention to the massacre in Gaza and Lebanon. We hope that my dear friend Mr. Trump, during his second presidential term, will abandon the misguided policies of the previous administration. We sincerely believe that Mr. President will take the initiative to end wars and we sincerely hope that he will do so. We will do everything possible to prevent further bloodshed and to ensure that these conflicts, wars and tensions, which destroy the lives of women and children, continue. May God help us and help us. Today, I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan, which celebrates with great enthusiasm and pride the 4th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory and the Victory Day of the Azerbaijani people. I mercifully remember all our beloved martyrs who wrote their names with honor in history, and I wish their noble souls rest in peace. We will always remember with gratitude those heroes who gave their lives so that the crescent moon floats in the sky of Karabakh. Just as Karabakh was liberated after 30 years of occupation amid daily suffering, I believe that Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories will one day taste freedom. We will work with determination, patience and unwavering faith for this blessed day to come. We will continue our struggle on the basis of law and equity, he said.
