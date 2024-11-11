PM Modi says Shahi Parivar Congress is determined to break OBC-ST-SC unity to wrest reservations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth and others during an election roadshow in Ranchi on November 10, 2024. Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI

Ahead of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two public meetings in Bokaro and Gumla on Sunday (November 10, 2024) during his second visit to the state in a week . He accused the Hemant Soren-led government of selling off the rivers and mountains of Jharkhand. He said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress had taken bribes for even granting birth and death certificates.

In Bokaro district, Mr. Modi campaigned for Amar Kumar Bauri, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, candidate from Chandankiyari constituency. Mr. Bauri is taking on JMM's Umakant Rajak. In Gumla, the Prime Minister addressed the rally in support of BJP candidate Sudharshan Bhagat, who is taking on JMM Chamra Linda.

The Congress-JMM people are busy selling the rivers and mountains of Jharkhand. Their rulers built palaces by smuggling sand. These people accept bribes even for birth and death certificates, Mr. Modi said.

He said the first choice of tribals, OBCs and Dalits currently was the BJP and NDA.

Congressional Royal Family

The BJP-NDA government is working on the basic mantra ofThe support of all, the development of each. By following this path, Jharkhand will develop, India will develop but the intentions of JMM and Congress are different. The Congress royals want to break the unity of our SC/ST and OBC society. These people want to snatch away the reservation given to them, Mr. Modi said.

He said with every vote [for the BJP] would accelerate the creation of a developed Jharkhand and a developed India.

Mr. Modi said that when the BJP government was formed in Delhi under the leadership of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, two states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created besides a separate ministry for tribals.

The Prime Minister said that the JMM-Congress had always kept Jharkhand as a backward state, but the BJP-NDA had made it the center of big projects launched for the development of the country. Earlier, the schemes were launched from Delhi, but now many welfare schemes have been initiated and launched from Jharkhand, he said.

Some of the major projects launched from Jharkhand by Prime Minister Modi include Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Janman Yojana.

JMM Congress divides OBCs

Mr Modi said the JMM and Congress did not care about the happiness and sorrows of the people of Jharkhand. He said people should be wary of the two parties dividing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The OBC community got reservation in 1990. The numerical strength of different OBC castes converged and since then the Congress has not been able to win even 250 seats in the Lok Sabha till date. Therefore, the Congress wants to break this collective power of the OBC, and by breaking this power, it wants to divide the OBC into hundreds of different castes, he said.

Saying Ek hai to safe hai (stay united, we will be safe), Mr. Modi asserted that there was a strong wind blowing in favor of the BJP in Jharkhand.

He promised that the corrupt people of Jharkhand would be punished severely once the BJP was voted to power and the money recovered from them would be used for the welfare of the tribals.

Industries to Jharkhand

Mr. Modi said the BJP-NDA government was promoting new industries in Jharkhand, including reopening closed factories, as was the case with the Sindri fertilizer factory.

Later, he organized a mega roadshow in Ranchi from OTC Ground to New Market Square, covering a distance of around three kilometers in an hour. BJP workers, supporters and residents gathered in large numbers to see him.

Gathered on both sides of the road, people greeted the Prime Minister who greeted them by waving his hands. The Ranchi police had made strict security arrangements by deploying 4,000 troops and 17 IPS officers. Mr. Modi was accompanied by Ranchi BJP candidate CP Joshi, who is taking on JMM Mahua Maji.