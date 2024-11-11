Politics
PM Modi says Shahi Parivar Congress is determined to break OBC-ST-SC unity to wrest reservations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth and others during an election roadshow in Ranchi on November 10, 2024. Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
Ahead of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two public meetings in Bokaro and Gumla on Sunday (November 10, 2024) during his second visit to the state in a week . He accused the Hemant Soren-led government of selling off the rivers and mountains of Jharkhand. He said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress had taken bribes for even granting birth and death certificates.
In Bokaro district, Mr. Modi campaigned for Amar Kumar Bauri, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, candidate from Chandankiyari constituency. Mr. Bauri is taking on JMM's Umakant Rajak. In Gumla, the Prime Minister addressed the rally in support of BJP candidate Sudharshan Bhagat, who is taking on JMM Chamra Linda.
The Congress-JMM people are busy selling the rivers and mountains of Jharkhand. Their rulers built palaces by smuggling sand. These people accept bribes even for birth and death certificates, Mr. Modi said.
He said the first choice of tribals, OBCs and Dalits currently was the BJP and NDA.
Congressional Royal Family
The BJP-NDA government is working on the basic mantra ofThe support of all, the development of each. By following this path, Jharkhand will develop, India will develop but the intentions of JMM and Congress are different. The Congress royals want to break the unity of our SC/ST and OBC society. These people want to snatch away the reservation given to them, Mr. Modi said.
He said with every vote [for the BJP] would accelerate the creation of a developed Jharkhand and a developed India.
Mr. Modi said that when the BJP government was formed in Delhi under the leadership of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, two states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created besides a separate ministry for tribals.
The Prime Minister said that the JMM-Congress had always kept Jharkhand as a backward state, but the BJP-NDA had made it the center of big projects launched for the development of the country. Earlier, the schemes were launched from Delhi, but now many welfare schemes have been initiated and launched from Jharkhand, he said.
Some of the major projects launched from Jharkhand by Prime Minister Modi include Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Janman Yojana.
JMM Congress divides OBCs
Mr Modi said the JMM and Congress did not care about the happiness and sorrows of the people of Jharkhand. He said people should be wary of the two parties dividing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The OBC community got reservation in 1990. The numerical strength of different OBC castes converged and since then the Congress has not been able to win even 250 seats in the Lok Sabha till date. Therefore, the Congress wants to break this collective power of the OBC, and by breaking this power, it wants to divide the OBC into hundreds of different castes, he said.
Saying Ek hai to safe hai (stay united, we will be safe), Mr. Modi asserted that there was a strong wind blowing in favor of the BJP in Jharkhand.
He promised that the corrupt people of Jharkhand would be punished severely once the BJP was voted to power and the money recovered from them would be used for the welfare of the tribals.
Industries to Jharkhand
Mr. Modi said the BJP-NDA government was promoting new industries in Jharkhand, including reopening closed factories, as was the case with the Sindri fertilizer factory.
Later, he organized a mega roadshow in Ranchi from OTC Ground to New Market Square, covering a distance of around three kilometers in an hour. BJP workers, supporters and residents gathered in large numbers to see him.
Gathered on both sides of the road, people greeted the Prime Minister who greeted them by waving his hands. The Ranchi police had made strict security arrangements by deploying 4,000 troops and 17 IPS officers. Mr. Modi was accompanied by Ranchi BJP candidate CP Joshi, who is taking on JMM Mahua Maji.
Published – November 10, 2024 at 5:25 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/jharkhand-assembly/prime-minister-narendra-modi-addresses-election-rally-in-gumla/article68852200.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China and Indonesia sign $10 billion trade deal
- The top 25 teams rise and fall in Week 12
- Today's Earthquake: Two powerful earthquakes hit Cuba after a hurricane and power outage
- The late queen 'brutally called Boris Johnson an idiot 2 days before his death' | Royal | News
- Kawasaki norovirus symptoms and how to avoid the highly contagious winter bug in the UK | uk news
- Saiyam, Myrah and Syrah shine on day 3
- Kara Swisher warns about Elon Musk after Trump's win
- Gaza: Ceasefire efforts stall as Israeli attacks continue
- Half the globe apart, still good neighbors: Xi Jinping's affinity with Latin America
- PM Modi says Shahi Parivar Congress is determined to break OBC-ST-SC unity to wrest reservations
- Prabowo's saddle horse?
- Turkeys' complicity in ISIS smuggling networks to Europe via Greece revealed