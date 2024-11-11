In the presence of Prabowo and Xi Jinping, Bahlil signs cooperation in the field of minerals with China

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Energy and Mineral resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia accompanying President Prabowo Subianto during a state visit to China from November 8 to 11, 2024. Bahlil also signed cooperation in related areas mineral with China.

In the presence of President Prabowo and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bahlil signed a memorandum of understanding on green minerals cooperation with HE Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce (MOFCOM).

Apart from this, the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation mineral resources with HE Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Also read: Coordinating Minister Airlangga and Deputy Minister of Housing accompany Prabowo's activities in China

SHUTTERSTOCK/PARILOV Illustration of mine, mining. Illustration of mine, mining.

MOFCOM and NDRC are two important Chinese government agencies that have the authority to approve overseas investments by that country's companies.

The two memoranda of understanding signed are 2 out of 8 deliverables The MoU was signed in the presence of the presidents of the two countries on Saturday (09/11/2024) at the Great Hall of the People, China.

“This MoU marks a new chapter in the strategic cooperation between Indonesia and China (China),” Bahlil said in his written statement, quoted on Sunday (10/11/2024).

“This collaboration will not only strengthen a sustainable mineral supply chain, but also encourage significant investments in clean energy development in both countries,” he continued.

Also read: Prabowo officially dissolves Jokowi-era Job Creation Law working group

According to Bahlil, this collaboration shows the seriousness of Indonesia and China in fulfilling the global commitment to accelerate the process of sustainable energy transition.

The green minerals collaboration with MOFCOM aims to encourage the development of the green minerals industry, from mining to downstream, in Indonesia. This is in line with both countries' commitment to combating climate change.



