Smaller Government – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE IMF bailout program has put pressure on the government to cut spending, particularly current spending, reduce its growing budget deficits and produce a primary surplus for debt reduction and sustainability. He has also faced scathing criticism from economic experts and political parties for massively increasing taxes on employees and tax-paying sectors of the economy in order to meet the fiscal target of program of the IMF for the current financial year, instead of curbing its unnecessary spending.

In June, the prime minister told the National Assembly that the government planned to cut spending within months, citing its decision to abolish the Public Works Department as part of a plan to resize the government and to reduce its expenses. In August, his cabinet approved the elimination of 150,000 jobs, the closure of six ministries and the merger of two others, as part of a series of reforms agreed with the IMF. Later, he asked all federal divisions and their subordinate ministries and offices to prepare lists of emergency temporary positions, outsource their non-essential services, such as plumbing and gardening, and provide details on surplus employees who could receive severance pay and be sent on. House. However, things are moving slowly. A report suggests that only 15-16 of the over 40 ministries and divisions have started the process more than two months after the cabinet took its decision in this regard. Others gave a lukewarm response. This is not surprising. In 1997, the federal government embarked on a similar plan, prepared by the Ministry of Planning, to resize the territory. Nothing happened. Instead, according to a senior economist, the total number of federal employees was 829,000 in 2011. That headcount remained largely stable until 2017, when the sudden influx of 137,000 new entrants brought that figure at 966,000. Imran Khan's administration had approved a major government restructuring plan, which included maintaining 325 entities out of a total of 441. It has not yet been implemented due to bureaucratic inertia. A plan to abandon state-owned companies to avoid future losses was also not implemented. It is difficult to downsize government without a responsive bureaucracy. And bureaucrats rarely act unless politicians want them to. If the bureaucracy does not understand the Prime Minister's message, it is because it was not transmitted with the force necessary to get it across.

Published in Dawn, November 11, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1871588/smaller-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos