Start of the 2024 APEC summit in Lima: Biden and Xi Jinping confirm their presence





The forum, established in 1989, brings together 21 economies from the Pacific region and will be held from November 10 to 16. Source: @Agencia_Andina

November 10, 2024 Time: 8:56 p.m.

For this final week, approximately 5,000 delegates registered, including 1,300 businessmen and 2,500 journalists, reflecting the interest and relevance of today's forum. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, considered one of the most dynamic in the world, began this Sunday in Lima, capital of Peru. THERE IS MORE Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes area of ​​Lima, Peru Countries that are part of APEC range from Russia, Peru and Australia to China, the United States and Vietnam, among others. The main objective of this edition is strengthen trade, encourage investment and promote innovation and digitalizationthus seeking strong, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for all its members. Although the forum hosted a number of events throughout the year, Leaders' Week is one of the most significant moments, during which meetings with senior businessmen and dignitaries from each participating country are planned. Among the confirmed personalities, the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, as well as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, of the United States and China respectively, will arrive in Lima next Thursday the 14th.. The event's agenda includes key days, starting with the APEC Ministerial Meeting on November 14, followed by the Summit of Top Executives of Leading Businesses from Member Countries, which will take place on the 14th and 15th. APEC Business Advisory Council. The Council (ABAC) will also meet on the 15th and will conclude with the meeting of economic leaders on November 16. In addition, The Peruvian government plans the inauguration of the Chancay megaport, a port terminal located 80 kilometers from Lima with a capacity to handle one million containers per year, offering a significant reduction in maritime transport time between Peru and China, the main investor, also benefiting other Asian countries. Peru's third APEC presidency ends with significant progress Peru's third presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum ends this week, after achieving more than 270 meetings in various cities such as Urubamba, Arequipa, Trujillo, Pucallpa and Lima. Ambassador Carlos Chvez-Taffur, who chairs the APEC Chairmanship Task Force for 2024, highlighted the achievements achieved during this period. In an interview, Chvez-Taffur said Peru was able to put on the table around fifteen projects, which were approved by consensus by all the economies.. This consensus, according to the diplomat, constitutes a significant step forward, since it had been lost in previous meetings over the past two years. Some of the most notable achievements include the approval of a declaration on food waste in Trujillo, as well as a document relating to women and the economy in Pucallpa. Furthermore, a declaration on trade, one of the fundamental axes of the APEC forum, was ratified. We are very satisfied, we still have some documents leftadded the ambassador, referring to the meetings that will take place on November 14 between the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, where the final texts of the documents and the final declaration will be examined. Within the framework of this presidency, APEC Ciudadano was also implemented, an initiative that included more than 100 activities and in which important companies such as Google and Microsoft participated. Chvez-Taffur expressed optimism regarding Leaders' Week, which began on November 9 and will end on the 16th, hoping that it will be held with the same success as previous events. Leaders' Week is the most important event on the APEC calendarexplained the ambassador, stressing that this event closes a presidential year and brings together the leaders of the Asia-Pacific economies. APEC Leaders' Week is presented as a vital opportunity for dialogue and cooperation, in a global context that demands common responses to current economic and social challenges. Author: TeleSUR: idg Source: Sputnik – Peruvian Andina Press Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telesurtv.net/inicia-cumbre-apec-2024-en-lima-biden-y-xi-jinping-confirman-asistencia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos