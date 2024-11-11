Observers Hold Prabowo More Vulgar Than Jokowi When Approving Regional Head Candidates

President Prabowo Subianto recommended Central Java residents to elect Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin as governor and vice governor of Central Java. Photo: screenshot of the video received by JPNN.com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Political observer from the Citra Institute, Efriza, believes that President Prabowo Subianto's attitude in approving the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple is more vulgar than that of Joko Widodo.

“Obviously, Prabowo is more vulgar. However, the public can still accept Prabowo's open-mindedness as he stated that he cannot be separated from Gerindra. Meanwhile, Jokowi is clearly different, he is even hostile to his party,” Efriza said when contacted by JPNN. com, Monday (11/11).

He believed that Prabowo did this because the political content was greater than the interests of society.

“Even though it is necessary for the region to be in sync with the central leader, because if the person elected is not someone from the coalition, there are fears that the governor's insubordination could be repeated in Central Java “, he continued.

Efriza gave the example of Ganjar Pranowo's attitude when he was governor when he rejected the U-20 World Cup.

“That is why Prabowo chose to openly support and express his support for Luthfi because it must be recognized that the public also allows Prabowo's voting instructions to be followed,” he said.

According to Efriza, Prabowo hopes that people will vote for Luthfi-Taj Yasin the same way they voted for him, supported by Jokowi.

“This is what Prabowo hopes with his openness to the public about the political choices of the candidate pairs he supports,” he said.