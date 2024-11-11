PTI US flag incident fuels verbal clash between lawyer Saif and Azma Bukhari





A verbal clash broke out between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Advisor Barrister Saif and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari over the display of an American flag during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Swabi.

Lawyer Saif accused the “fake government” of orchestrating the event, saying the American flag was intentionally raised as part of a conspiracy, Express News reported.

He further accused the government of resorting to “low tactics”, saying such actions would not diminish Imran Khan's popularity.

He confirmed that an investigation was underway and the KP government had condemned the incident. He also said action would be taken against the person who hoisted the flag.

On the other hand, Azma Bokhari criticized the PTI for the American flag hoisted during the Swabi rally. “Those who once fought against American subjugation now pledge allegiance to their American masters,” Bukhari said.

She also took aim at the party's alleged internal disarray, saying that after the failed rally, PTI leaders, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were involved in conflicts and undermining the party leadership .

Bukhari also highlighted the internal division in the PTI, noting that no one within the party respected the party leadership and internal struggles for power were intensifying.

She concluded by stating that the PTI was heading towards its downfall, with a lack of direction and no clear leadership in the absence of Imran Khan.

Last week, an American flag was flown at a PTI rally in Swabi which sparked controversy, leading KP Minister's Chief Advisor on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, to announce legal action against the responsible PTI worker.

Nearby supporters quickly urged the worker to lower the flag, with some attempting to remove it by force. Amid scuffles, the flag was finally lowered.

A video capturing the altercation quickly went viral on social media, sparking various reactions.

Lawyer Saif condemned the display of the flag, saying the PTI strongly rejects such actions. He claimed the flag was raised as part of a deliberate conspiracy orchestrated by the federal government.

Saif also revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly disapproved of the incident.

“The American flag was raised by agents of the fake government as part of a planned plot,” Saif noted, adding that an investigation was underway. He further assured that action would be taken against those responsible for displaying the flag.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of PTI's hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump, upon taking office in January, could exert influence over Pakistani authorities regarding issues related to PTI founder Imran Khan.

Zulfi Bukhari, a key PTI member, later revealed his plans to discuss Imran Khan's legal situation with US President-elect Donald Trump and his team.

In an interview, Zulfi, a close ally of Imran Khan, confirmed that he was in regular contact with Trump's family, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

He expressed his intention to raise not only Khan's legal issues, but also broader topics such as human rights, democratic values ​​and the rule of law in Pakistan, once Trump takes office .

Zulfi added that Trump had previously expressed concerns about Khan's legal difficulties, suggesting potential support for the PTI's cause.

Imran, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has been imprisoned for over a year. Despite several acquittals and suspended sentences in various cases, he remains incarcerated due to ongoing legal challenges.

