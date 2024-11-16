Milei to meet Xi Jinping for first time at G20 summit

The president Javier Miley meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingat the top of G20 what happens next November 18 and 19 in Brazil. This was confirmed by the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni. In this way, the president will officially put aside the friction that he showed during the campaign with the Asian country – when he declared that he did not do business with the communists – and on which he lowered the tone during his last public appearances, when he was consulted by the question.

The President of the Nation will participate in a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as part of the G20 summit. END, Spokesman Adorni wrote this Saturday afternoon about him. X. As LA NACION confirms, the first face-to-face between the two leaders will take place on Tuesday.

When the meetings that Milei could hold during the summit held in Rio de JaneiroXi Jinping appeared to be a possible key meeting with the president, but confirmation has only come now. At another time, the libertarian leader had already declared that he would also participate in the meeting Celac-Chinawhich is scheduled for April.

For now, in the G20 There is no confirmed agenda with the Brazilian president, Luis Incio Lula da Silvabe the host, and with whom Milei maintains strong differences, even before taking office.

During a busy day focused on foreign policy, after visiting Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump, who will take the reins of the White House on January 20, Milei will receive the French president in Argentina, Emmanuel Macronarrived this Saturday with his partner, Brigitte. be a gathering before the G20. Already after the summit, the next November 20landing the Italian premiere in Buenos Aires, Giorgia Meloniwhich has an ideological harmony and affinity with the Casa Rosada.

Despite the great influence of United States and Israel On the international level, since Milei, during the electoral campaign, declared that he wanted to focus his vision on these two countries, the meeting with Xi Jinping will be one more gesture towards the Asian nation, which had already decided to renew the to exchange currencies, a key issue in the bilateral relationship.

At the time, Milei did not show the good disposition he shows today. Not only will I not do business with China. I will not do business with any communists. I am a defender of freedom, peace and democracy. Communists don't enter, Chinese don't enterhe was able to say in September 2023, when he was a candidate for president, during an interview with the American journalist Tucker Carlson.

Another critical point in the relationship arose due to speculation about the activity of the Chinese base installed in Neuqunwhich emerged at the start of the year. At that time, the government deployed monitoring committees to examine what was happening there and then deny the presence of the military, which the United States had slipped in and which the executive always denied. To explain this, Diane Mondino -who was the chancellor- assured Clarn: They are Chinese, they are all the same. The expression – which she claimed to use to mean that each of the foreigners in the premises were civilians – sparked much controversy.

However, last October and in a show of pragmatism, Milei made it clear that his disagreements with China were resolved, as he called it. a very interesting business partner. This time, during a conversation with Susana Giménez, he even said: They don't demand anything, all they ask is that they not be disturbed.