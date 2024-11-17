Politics
Former Tory minister Heaton-Harris eyes top job at football regulator | Money News
A former Conservative minister has thrown his hat into the ring to become the first chairman of Britain's new independent football regulator.
Sky News has learned that Chris Heaton-Harris, who resigned as an MP in July's general election, is among those who applied for the role before Friday's deadline.
Mr Heaton-Harris is himself a qualified football referee who has officiated for decades.
A former Northern Ireland Secretary and Chief Whip under Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson respectively, he said in 2022 about his part-time career as a football official: “I took a [refereeing] of course and that was it, I've been going there ever since.
“Football has done wonders for me throughout my life, so I recommend it to everyone.”
Mr Heaton-Harris is among a large number of people who have applied for the role of chairman of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR), according to officials.
A publicly available search timetable shows interviews for the £130,000-a-year position will close on December 11, with an appointment expected in the new year.
This is the second time the government has embarked on a search for a chair for the IFR, after the search was interrupted by the general election.
The role will be based at the watchdog's new headquarters in Manchester and will require a three-day-a-week commitment.
The Football Governance Bill had its second reading in the House of Lords this week, in a process that will represent the most fundamental shake-up in the oversight of English football in football history.
The Labor administration has scrapped an earlier stipulation that the regulator should take into account British foreign and trade policy when determining whether a new club owner is appropriate.
The IFR will monitor clubs' compliance with rules requiring them to listen to supporters' views on issues such as ticket prices, and could also oversee parachute payments made to clubs in the years following their relegation from the Premier League .
The Elite released a statement expressing reservations about the regulator's remit, while it was widely welcomed by the English Football League.
The creation of the IFR will be accompanied by Premier League plunged into a civil war over Manchester CityThe company's legal battles stem from allegations that it broke the competition's financial rules.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
Next week, all 20 Premier League clubs will gather for a lengthy shareholders' meeting, with at stake a vote on changed rules on associated party transactions.
The league needs 14 clubs to vote in favor for the rule changes to pass.
Contrary to earlier expectations, however, a detailed discussion on a financial split agreement between the Premier League and EFL is unlikely to be on the agenda.
A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “The recruitment process for the chair of the independent football regulator is ongoing but no appointment decisions have been made.
“We do not comment on speculation.”
This weekend, Mr Heaton-Harris could not be reached for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/former-tory-minister-heaton-harris-eyes-top-job-at-football-regulator-13255101
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bemidji State ends Gophers winning streak in men's hockey
- Trkiye aims to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2025
- Blora residents happy to meet Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin in person
- Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory
- Trump names fossil fuel CEO and campaign donor Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
- earthquake! 1.8 14 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Federal politics live: Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- Nigeria honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger | Latest news India
- Johnson sounds alarm after discussions between Scholz and Putin
- I will buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for 200 per month for passive income.
- Gorillas score 23-7. Bearcats win in regular season finale