A former Conservative minister has thrown his hat into the ring to become the first chairman of Britain's new independent football regulator.

Sky News has learned that Chris Heaton-Harris, who resigned as an MP in July's general election, is among those who applied for the role before Friday's deadline.

Mr Heaton-Harris is himself a qualified football referee who has officiated for decades.

A former Northern Ireland Secretary and Chief Whip under Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson respectively, he said in 2022 about his part-time career as a football official: “I took a [refereeing] of course and that was it, I've been going there ever since.

“Football has done wonders for me throughout my life, so I recommend it to everyone.”

Mr Heaton-Harris is among a large number of people who have applied for the role of chairman of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR), according to officials.

A publicly available search timetable shows interviews for the £130,000-a-year position will close on December 11, with an appointment expected in the new year.

This is the second time the government has embarked on a search for a chair for the IFR, after the search was interrupted by the general election.

The role will be based at the watchdog's new headquarters in Manchester and will require a three-day-a-week commitment.

The Football Governance Bill had its second reading in the House of Lords this week, in a process that will represent the most fundamental shake-up in the oversight of English football in football history.

The Labor administration has scrapped an earlier stipulation that the regulator should take into account British foreign and trade policy when determining whether a new club owner is appropriate.

The IFR will monitor clubs' compliance with rules requiring them to listen to supporters' views on issues such as ticket prices, and could also oversee parachute payments made to clubs in the years following their relegation from the Premier League .

The Elite released a statement expressing reservations about the regulator's remit, while it was widely welcomed by the English Football League.

The creation of the IFR will be accompanied by Premier League plunged into a civil war over Manchester CityThe company's legal battles stem from allegations that it broke the competition's financial rules.



Next week, all 20 Premier League clubs will gather for a lengthy shareholders' meeting, with at stake a vote on changed rules on associated party transactions.

The league needs 14 clubs to vote in favor for the rule changes to pass.

Contrary to earlier expectations, however, a detailed discussion on a financial split agreement between the Premier League and EFL is unlikely to be on the agenda.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “The recruitment process for the chair of the independent football regulator is ongoing but no appointment decisions have been made.

“We do not comment on speculation.”

This weekend, Mr Heaton-Harris could not be reached for comment.