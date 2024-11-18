RFK Jr. is pictured with a McDonald's hamburger on Trump Force One





Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been named to head the Department of Health and Human Services, may have to get used to fast food if he serves in the administration.

Kennedy was photographed holding what appeared to be a Big Mac while seated at a table on the Trump Force One plane as he, President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. prepared to enjoy a McDonald's feast. House Speaker Mike Johnson was also in the photo but was not seated.

On Sunday, Trump Jr. posted a photo of the rally on X, saying Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW, probably after everyone finishes eating their burgers and fries.

While Trump is notoriously fond of McDonald's and even served fries at a franchise during his campaign, Kennedy advocated healthy eating while also being an anti-vaccine activist and critic of fluoride in drinking water.

When it comes to his own eating habits, RFK Jr. has said he avoids processed foods, but has recently lamented the limited options available while campaigning and traveling.

Country food is always bad, but the food that goes on that plane is, like, just poison, he told podcaster Joe Polish last week. You have a choice between you have no choice. You are either given KFC or Big Macs.

And that's if you're lucky, Kennedy added, like the rest of the things I consider inedible.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday evening, Kennedy joined Trump, Musk, Johnson and Trump Jr. to attend a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden, where the former and future president was greeted with cheers.

Meanwhile, the nomination of RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services sparked widespread backlash as well as fears of a mass elimination of federal workers and agencies that Kennedy deemed unnecessary.

But Dan Troy, the FDA's former chief counsel during President George W. Bush's first term, said it's unlikely there will be seismic shifts within the agency.

Who are you going to put in place? he told Reuters. Who has the technical expertise to write these rules that will truly change the paradigm?

