Keir Starmer tells Xi Jinping Britain seeks relationship without 'surprises'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the Chinese president Xi Jinping that maintaining strong ties without “surprises” was good for both their nations, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil on Monday.

During their meeting, Starmer said he wanted relations with China to be “consistent, sustainable, respectful and, as we have agreed, [to] avoid surprises as much as possible,” according to The Guardian.

He also raised the issue of human rights and sanctions against parliamentarians, according to the report.

“A strong relationship between the UK and China is important for both our countries and for the international community as a whole. The UK will be a predictable, consistent sovereign actor committed to the rule of law,” said Starmer at the start of the meeting.

Chinese and British delegations, led by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are holding negotiations on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: AFP

Xi said that although China and Britain have different values, culture and social systems, they have common interests and should consider each other's development “rationally and objectively, strengthen strategic communication, strengthen cooperation.” mutual political trust and ensure that bilateral relations are stable, practical and durable. in the long term”, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, China and the UK not only shoulder the important task of promoting the development of their respective countries, but also shoulder the responsibility of responding to the global challenges,” Xi said. quoted as saying.

The two countries have “broad space” for cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, financial services and medical care, Xi said.

They should also promote policy solutions to burning issues, strengthen global governance of artificial intelligence, promote global economic growth and achieve common global development, he told Starmer.

Starmer also proposed a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in London or Beijing as soon as possible.

