Politics
Keir Starmer tells Xi Jinping Britain seeks relationship without 'surprises'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the Chinese president Xi Jinping that maintaining strong ties without “surprises” was good for both their nations, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil on Monday.
During their meeting, Starmer said he wanted relations with China to be “consistent, sustainable, respectful and, as we have agreed, [to] avoid surprises as much as possible,” according to The Guardian.
He also raised the issue of human rights and sanctions against parliamentarians, according to the report.
“A strong relationship between the UK and China is important for both our countries and for the international community as a whole. The UK will be a predictable, consistent sovereign actor committed to the rule of law,” said Starmer at the start of the meeting.
Chinese and British delegations, led by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are holding negotiations on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: AFP alt=The Chinese and British delegations, led by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are holding negotiations on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: AFP>
Xi said that although China and Britain have different values, culture and social systems, they have common interests and should consider each other's development “rationally and objectively, strengthen strategic communication, strengthen cooperation.” mutual political trust and ensure that bilateral relations are stable, practical and durable. in the long term”, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.
“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, China and the UK not only shoulder the important task of promoting the development of their respective countries, but also shoulder the responsibility of responding to the global challenges,” Xi said. quoted as saying.
The two countries have “broad space” for cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, financial services and medical care, Xi said.
They should also promote policy solutions to burning issues, strengthen global governance of artificial intelligence, promote global economic growth and achieve common global development, he told Starmer.
Starmer also proposed a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in London or Beijing as soon as possible.
He also reportedly suggested financial discussions with the British Chancellor of the Exchequer at Chinese vice-prime minister level, “to explore more investment projects and a more level playing field to help our businesses.”
“I am very happy that my Minister of Foreign Affairs [David Lammy] And [Chinese] Foreign Minister Wang [Yi] “We met recently to discuss our respective concerns, including on human rights and parliamentary sanctions, on Taiwan, the South China Sea and our common interest in Hong Kong,” he said.
During Lammy's first visit to China As Britain's top diplomat last month, Beijing agreed to resume all dialogue with Britain and pledged to cooperate in a wide range of areas, including trade, finance, science and technology.
Arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday ahead of the G20 summit, Xi said he was ready to work with all parties to build “universally beneficial and inclusive” economic globalization, according to Chinese state media.
Starmer said on Sunday he was seeking “serious pragmatic discussions” with the Chinese president because the two countries were both world powers and China was one of Britain's biggest trading partners.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit. Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit's plenary sessions and will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Starmer earlier said the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would be top of his agenda at the G20 summit.
Starmer is the first British prime minister to meet Xi since Thérèse May in 2018.
In a phone call between the leaders in August, a month after Starmer took office, Xi said the two countries should take strategic, long-term views on bilateral relations.
Both countries attempted to repair their links in recent months. Trade could be one of the topics of discussion amid concern over threats from the US president-elect Donald Trump to impose customs duties on imports.
According to British data, China was Britain's fifth-largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of June, although total trade in goods and services fell by more than a fifth year-on-year in terms of current prices.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer works aboard a government plane on Sunday en route to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters alt=Prime Minister Keir Starmer works on a government plane on Sunday en route to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters>
Relations between Britain and China under the previous government were deteriorated by clashes over human rights, Hong Kong and allegations of Chinese spying.
After winning elections in July, the new Labor administration ordered a government-wide audit of bilateral relations, while claiming it would be “clear-eyed” on China, given allegations of computer hacking and espionage on British soil.
