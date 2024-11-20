Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail in state gifts case, party says





BAKU: At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, young climate leaders are amplifying their calls for meaningful participation in global climate negotiations. Despite their innovative solutions and unique perspectives, many youth-led initiatives continue to face obstacles such as underfunding and tokenism. Advocates on the ground are clear: climate action cannot succeed without fully incorporating the voices of the generation who will live with its consequences.

Children, climate actors

Catarina Lorenzo, a 16-year-old climate champion, highlights the crucial need for young people to be involved in decision-making processes. Children are among the most vulnerable groups, but their voices are often excluded, says Lorenzo. It highlights the unique perspectives children bring, including an innate connection to nature and first-hand experiences of climate impacts such as flooding and school disruptions.

Lorenzo highlights a worrying statistic: only 2% of global philanthropic investments in development directly benefit children, even though they represent a third of the world's population. We need concrete actions, she says, calling for more investment and a section dedicated to young people and children in national contributions to climate goals. While acknowledging an increased presence of young people at COP events compared to previous years, she stressed that their voices remain marginalized during key negotiations.

Progress in a symbolic context

While initiatives such as the COP29 Youth Delegates Program, led by Young Presidency Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova, aim to train young people in policy development and technical advocacy, gaps in significant inclusion persists. Youth advocate Yitong Li acknowledges growing interest in youth participation but criticizes the symbolic nature of many engagements.

There is more interest in involving young people, but it is often superficial, Li says, referring to cases where young people's demands have been ignored, such as the controversy surrounding the creation of a climate champion role young people. Despite these setbacks, Li remains optimistic about the growing influence of youth coalitions such as the World Youth Declaration, which has gained traction with world leaders and international organizations. Young people remind us of what really matters beyond the technical aspects of negotiations, she adds.

Concrete requirements of youth defenders

Representing the Asia-Pacific Women's Research and Resource Centre, Anjali Chalise focuses on concrete results. At COP29, she highlighted three key demands of the World Youth Declaration: integrating children's rights into climate policies, prioritizing children in adaptation measures and establishing early warning systems for climate impacts.

However, Chalise expresses frustration with the lack of responsiveness from decision-makers. We participate in negotiations and present our demands, but they are not fully reflected in the final decisions, she explained. Despite this, Chalise stressed the importance of continuing to advocate for increased climate funding, particularly for youth-led projects that address green initiatives and adaptation strategies.

Building a framework for youth inclusion

Programs such as the COP29 Youth Delegates Initiative attempt to bridge the gap between youth participation and concrete results. These efforts align with the conference's broader focus on amplifying the role of young leaders in tackling interconnected climate crises, such as biodiversity loss, desertification and sustainable development.

The Presidency's Youth Climate Champion highlighted the role of youth networks in promoting collaboration in Central Asia, where the program has helped align national actions with international commitments. At the same time, events like Youth at the forefront of climate action have highlighted the urgency of meaningful inclusion of young people in the climate agenda, especially as young advocates call for safeguards against greenwashing in nature-based solutions and demand greater accountability from world leaders.

A call to action

The growing presence of youth voices at COP29 signals a shift in global climate discourse. However, advocates insist that recognition must translate into action. They demand not only applause for their speeches, but also a tangible seat at the table that allows them to co-create policies and implement solutions.

By removing systemic barriers and investing in youth-led initiatives, COP29 has the potential to set a new standard for inclusive climate governance. The stakes are high, but the message is clear: the future of the planet depends on listening to those who will inherit it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2580087/world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos