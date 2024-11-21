Guyana and Dominica bestow highest awards on PM Modi

GEORGETOWN: Guyana and Dominica have conferred their highest awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his outstanding contributions to the global community and his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with the two countries. Caribbean.

The Prime Minister, who is in Guyana for the final leg of his three-country visit, received the “Order of Excellence” from Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.

“I sincerely thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for conferring on me Guyana’s highest honour, the “Order of Excellence”. It’s a recognition of India’s 140 million people,” he said in an article on X.

“This is living proof of your deep commitment to our relationship, which will continue to inspire us to move forward in all areas,” he said while accepting the award.

Modi dedicated the honor to the people of India and the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

He also emphasized that his state visit demonstrates India's continued commitment to deepening the friendship between India and Guyana.

“Another feather in India's cap! President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 @presidentaligy of Guyana conferred upon Prime Minister @narendramodi Guyana's highest national honor “The Order of Excellence”, for his exceptional service to the community world, his statesmanship and his contribution to the deepening of India's ties with Guyana,” the MEA said in an article on X.

Modi is the fourth foreign leader to receive Guyana's highest national honor, according to the ministry.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister was conferred the 'Dominica Honorary Award' by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit here.

“Honor to receive Dominica's highest national honour. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India,” Modi said in an article on X.

“This honor is dedicated to my sisters and brothers of India. It is also indicative of the unbreakable bond between our nations,” he said in another message.

“This award is a recognition of the Prime Minister’s statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his commitment to strengthening ties between India and Dominica,” the MEA said in a press release.

“You spoke about the support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. It fills my heart with joy to see how our solidarity during the pandemic has strengthened ties across borders and continents. We will continue to work closely together with Dominica in times to come,” he added.

“In 2021, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, your generous supply of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines became a lifeline for Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said in his message on X.

He said the award was more than a symbol: “It is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity and the indelible mark you left on nations, including our own. , far beyond your borders.

Skerrit claimed that he “transcended a gift; it was a powerful reminder that true leadership knows no boundaries.”

“This singular act of solidarity echoes the essence of global partnership and South-South collaboration,” he said.

“This honor also reflects the shared values ​​that unite Dominica and India, our unwavering dedication to democracy, our resilience in the face of adversity and our belief in the power of unity. Today we recognize that your inspiration extends far beyond the oceans that separate us “Like Dominica, the world owes you a debt of gratitude for your tireless efforts to uplift humanity,” he said.

Barbados will also bestow its highest honor on Prime Minister Modi, bringing its total international honors to 19.

Dominica announced its highest award to Modi a few days ago.

According to a statement issued by Skerrit's office on the occasion of the announcement of the award, it also recognizes India's support to Dominica in the areas of health, education and health technology. information under Modi's leadership, as well as its role in promoting initiatives to strengthen climate resilience and sustainable development globally.

Prime Minister Skerrit said in the statement that this award was an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the region as a whole.

Accepting the offer of the prize, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of collaboration to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside the Dominica and the Caribbean to resolve these problems, underlines the press release.