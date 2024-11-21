What does Donald Trump mean for BRT and Madison infrastructure? | Government





Madison officials say they are not giving up hope that more than $100 million in federal funding for an expansion of bus rapid transit can survive a possible removal by President-elect Donald Trump and the new Republican-controlled Congress.

Still, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others caution that it's too early to tell what the new White House administration might mean for the city's infrastructure needs.

“I think it's a question of whether we can achieve full construction of a real BRT (bus rapid transit) line, or whether we'll have to make incremental improvements,” Rhodes-Conway told the Cape Times. The scale of federal funds is such that we will not be able to replace them locally. So it's just a question of, is there federal money? And, if not, what could we do (without) federal money?

And I think we don't really know the answer to that question yet. I'm still hopeful that we can get federal funding for this project (BRT) and honestly for other projects.

Federal support is already secured for several major projects, such as the redesign of John Nolen Drive. But the election has prompted cities across the country, including Madison, to prepare for uncertainty when it comes to future infrastructure funding.

Trump's election could pave the way for a different approach to mass transit, passenger rail and other areas that President Joe Biden has championed in historic spending bills that have become a boon for Madison .

This could affect BRT.

In March, the Federal Transit Administration recommended $118.1 million be allocated for a rapid bus line that would connect Fitchburg to north Madison. The more streamlined line with its dedicated bus lane would also connect to the existing BRT route that runs from west Madison to near the East Towne Mall.

The city is still finalizing the necessary formalities, including an environmental assessment, to obtain a grant for the north-south line, steps which could take place by mid-2025.

Securing the necessary financing is another matter. The Federal Transit Administration has confirmed that the BRT money is part of a federal spending plan that has been held up in Congress for months.

When Biden presented his 2025 budget proposal, it included $2.4 billion in funding for projects across the country, including BRT.

The spending plan presented to the U.S. Senate largely mirrored Biden's proposal for mass transit projects.

But the version passed by a House committee proposes drastic cuts and does not appear to include funding for Madison's BRT proposal.

The congressional appropriations process hit a wall ahead of the presidential election earlier this month, and the two sides will need to reach a budget deal before Dec. 20 to avoid a government shutdown.

Lawmakers could try to approve another temporary budget stopgap through March, which would give Trump and the new Republican-controlled Congress far more control over the process.

About 78 percent of the initial funding for the north-south BRT line came from the federal government, with the rest covered by the city and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Even if federal funding is not granted, Rhodes-Conway has not ruled out moving forward with the north-south line, albeit on a more limited scale.

As with many projects, we are ready to review Plans B, C and D and remain committed to providing good transit to our community one way or another, Rhodes-Conway said.

A Wisconsin DOT spokesperson confirmed the state will make repairs along the BRT route whether or not federal funding is approved, namely repaving portions of South Park Street.

John Nolen Drive, other road projects move forward

Justin Stuehrenberg, general manager of Madison Metro, said the city's transit system is trying to develop contingency plans for different scenarios, but until Trump gives a clearer picture of his plans , I don't think it's very useful to speculate.

Unlike other things, infrastructure spending is somewhat bipartisan, so I don't think it's a given that we'll see a significant pullback in overall funding, Stuehrenberg wrote in an email to The Cap Times.

Federal funding is blocked for a John Nolen Drive reconstruction project, but other Madison infrastructure plans could be affected by the new Donald Trump administration.

JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Funding for other infrastructure projects in Madison, like roads, has a somewhat clearer future with Trump taking office.

City Engineer Jim Wolfe noted that the past four years have created unusual funding streams for transportation projects, from COVID-19 relief bills to the bipartisan Transportation Act. infrastructure or the inflation reduction law.

While the city could get one project funded on a two-year cycle, Madison now gets four. That's still unlikely to continue, regardless of who takes office, Wolfe said.

The influx of money from Washington, D.C., has secured help for the revamp of John Nolen Drive, funding that Madison is guaranteed to receive. The city was able to spend some of the federal funding to help upgrade High Point Road and Mineral Point Road, which are major traffic arteries west of Madison.

There is uncertainty, Wolfe said, about whether the city will be able to take advantage of funding opportunities currently being rolled out by the Biden administration. He pointed to the bipartisan nature of transportation funding as a positive sign to ensure the grant programs the city normally relies on will remain strong.

I think we're pretty confident that we'll continue to get funding for many of these major projects, Wolfe said.

City Council Ald. Tag Evers said one thing the threat of loss of federal funding shouldn't affect is Madison's stance on policies she opposes. This could include efforts to target LGBTQ+ Americans or mass expulsions of undocumented residents.

We (elected officials) in Madison dare not capitulate because we were afraid that Trump and his minions would hold the purse strings, Evers said in an email. Instead, we must defend our values ​​and work together for the return of reason to our politics, trusting that the darkness of the present moment will not last.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://captimes.com/news/government/what-does-donald-trump-mean-for-brt-madison-infrastructure/article_4ec8d048-a6bf-11ef-a0eb-7b3505efd8f3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos