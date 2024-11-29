PM Modis' upcoming visit to Odisha on November 29 once again puts the state in the spotlight | Pragativadi





Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay a three-day visit to Odisha from November 29 to December 1. Modi's upcoming visit to Odisha is once again drawing attention to the state. This is his longest stay in a state where the BJP recently established a government for the first time. During his three-day stay, he will participate in the conference of Directors General of Police (DGP) and Inspectors General of Police (IGP). The visit also has political significance as Modi is scheduled to meet party leaders. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the BJP's recent defeat in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, a state neighboring Odisha, where former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is currently serving as Governor. Odisha. The visit aims to strengthen the BJP stronghold in Odisha and deliver a strategic message to party activists in neighboring states like Jharkhand, where strengthening at the grassroots is needed. In the recent parliamentary elections, the BJP excelled in Maharashtra, but its performance in Jharkhand fell short of expectations. Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi supported the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand. Despite this, his efforts did not translate into the expected boost for the BJP in Jharkhand. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das is said to have been instrumental in formulating the BJP's campaign approach in the tribal state. The opposition criticized the governor for turning the Odisha Raj Bhavan into the command center of the BJP during the Jharkhand elections. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited Odisha to consult Das. During his visit, Modi, who will reside at Raj Bhavan, is expected to meet BJP leaders, some of whom participated in the Jharkhand campaign. Upon arrival at the airport on November 29, Modi will participate in a felicitation ceremony nearby. Thereafter, he will take part in a roadshow, followed by a visit to the party office to meet MPs, MPs and party leaders for two hours. BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal said, “After the meeting, the Prime Minister will have dinner with party leaders at the office, where various issues will be discussed. » Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Samal inspected the party office to assess the preparations. A senior party official said: “The party constantly prioritizes the East. The reasons for the party's success in other states and its failures in Jharkhand are likely to be examined. Modi should provide a strategy to the party leadership and advise them on how to maintain the trust of the people. Once party business is completed, the Prime Minister will assume his official duties. The remarkable victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha is largely attributed to the intensive campaign led by the Prime Minister in the recent elections. Modi astutely highlighted issues such as Odisha Asmita (Odia Pride) and the disappearance of the keys to the Ratna Bhandar (treasure house) of the Puri Shree Jagannath temple. The Prime Minister is well aware of the importance of the Odisha model for states like Jharkhand, where the BJP is looking to consolidate its position. Odisha remains a focal point, with Modi's recent participation in the Odisha Parba event in New Delhi. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said: “This is a proud moment for the state, highlighting the attention and importance it has received from the highest echelons of government, especially from the Prime Minister. His visit sends a strong message that the central government is committed to focusing on Odisha. This will pave the way for further development of the state, heralding a new era of progress.”

