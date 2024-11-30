British troops could help defend Ukraine border under possible ceasefire, says Boris Johnson





In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph on November 28, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that British troops could play a crucial role in maintaining peace along the Ukrainian border in a possible future ceasefire agreement. The inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 is expected to accelerate discussions on ending or rather freezing the Russian war in Ukraine. Trump previously said he could end the war in a day, but without further details. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Trump's intelligence and willingness to engage in dialogue, but reiterated his demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations and cede four regions, conditions that kyiv has consistently rejected. Johnson stressed that while he does not support sending combat troops to directly confront Russian forces, he believes European multinational peacekeeping forces are essential. “I don’t see how such a European operation could take place without the British. » » he declared. The former conservative leader stressed the importance of clear security guarantees for Ukraine. He suggested that one potential option would be Ukraine's membership in NATO, which would ensure the protection of Article 5 – a mutual defense clause, meaning an attack on a member is considered like an attack on everyone. However, Johnson acknowledged that many NATO countries are reluctant to accelerate Ukraine's membership. As an alternative, he proposed that troops from NATO countries provide security as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force, which would offer similar protections. Speaking about the UK's historic responsibility, Johnson referred to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which Britain, Russia and the United States provided security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for its abandonment nuclear weapons. “We collaborated with the Russians in 1994 and deprived the Ukrainians of their nuclear weapons.“, he said, asserting that the United Kingdom is “morally responsible» for Ukraine's current difficult situation. Johnson also criticized the current approach to supporting Ukraine, saying Western countries have been “allowing them to fight with one hand tied behind their back,» involving restrictions and insufficient Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, Boris Johnson said London had taken way too long [to] break the taboo on the transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine – this happened in May 2023, more than a year after the start of Russia's all-out war, and on the accompanying political authorization of firing these weapons at Russia – which only happened this month. The former British prime minister has expressed disappointment at the support of the new Labor government, suggesting he is no longer seen as the “number one European champion.“ Related: You might want to close this page. Or you can join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for the topics we should cover Next. . Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a patron!

