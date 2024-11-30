Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump after reports of tariff threats | Donald Trump





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to media reports, days after the US president-elect threatened America's neighbor with rights import customs duties. once he takes office.

The Canadian Prime Minister's public itinerary does not mention a planned visit to Florida. Neither Trudeau's office nor Trump's representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.

Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail, citing two unidentified sources, reported that Trudeau was in Florida to meet with Trump. Trump was going to dinner with Trudeau on Friday night at Mar-a-Lago, CNN later reported, citing a source.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc was traveling with Trudeau, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Trump on Monday threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico until those countries take action against drugs, particularly fentanyl, and against migrants crossing the border .

Officials from Mexico, Canada and China, as well as major industry groups, have warned that the high tariffs threatened by Trump would hurt the economies of all countries involved, cause a sharp rise in inflation and harm labor markets.

Any blow to the Canadian economy would only deepen Trudeau's woes at a time when his popularity has plummeted in part because of a slowing economy and rapidly rising costs of living in recent years . Polls show Trudeau's Liberals would lose to the opposition Conservative Party in an election due to take place by the end of October 2025.

Trudeau pledged this week to stand united against Trump's threat of tariffs and called a meeting with the premiers of Canada's 10 provinces to discuss relations with the United States.

Canada is the world's fourth largest oil producer and sixth largest natural gas producer. The vast majority of its 4 million barrels of daily crude exports go to the United States.

Trump's plan did not exempt crude oil from trade sanctions, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports, worth C$592.7 billion ($423 billion), went to the United States last year, and nearly 2 million Canadian jobs depend of commerce.

A government source said Canada was considering possible retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Some have suggested that Trump's tariff threat could be a bluster or an opening salvo in future trade negotiations. But Trudeau rejected those views when he spoke to reporters earlier in the province of Prince Edward Island.

Donald Trump, when he makes such statements, he intends to implement them, Trudeau said. There is no doubt about it.

With Agence France-Presse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/30/trudeau-in-florida-to-meet-trump-after-tariffs-threat-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos