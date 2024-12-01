The origin of the term “Chocolate Party” during the 2024 regional elections: Jokowi supporters surface!

Kapanlagi.com – Amid the hustle and bustle of preparations for the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27, the controversial issue of the “Chocolate Party” suddenly resurfaced. This phenomenon has undoubtedly given rise to various speculations on the involvement of certain parties suspected of trying to influence the results of the elections, even bringing the name of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, into the whirlwind of this affair.

Not wanting to be left behind, various groups, from political figures to parliamentarians, have given varying responses on this highly controversial issue. However, does this question actually have a solid basis, or is it just hearsay circulating in society?

In this article, we will present a comprehensive timeline from the initial statement issued by the PDIP Secretary General to the official clarification from the DPR RI, so that readers can clearly understand the dynamics that occurred. Let’s explore the existing facts and examine different points of view regarding this “Chocolate Party” issue!

1. Origin of the term The term “Chocolate Party” appeared when PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto revealed it in an interview on November 22, 2024. Hasto highlighted a group of Joko Widodo supporters suspected of trying to intervene in the course of politics. in simultaneous regional elections, accusing them of political mobilization close to the royal system. This group, according to Hasto, has a hidden agenda to protect Jokowi's interests. The controversial statement immediately went viral after being aired on a YouTube show, sparking heated discussions among the public.



2. Discussion within the DPR: what is the problem During the working meeting of Commission I of the DPR held on November 25, 2024, a controversial issue emerged again when a DPR member from the NasDem faction, Yoyok Riyo Sudibyo, questioned the relationship between the “Chocolate Party” and the neutrality of state institutions, notably the police. Although this issue has received attention, there is so far no concrete evidence to support this accusation. Yoyok also expressed concern, given the potential negative impact of this issue on electoral integrity which must be maintained.

3. Joko Widodo's response to the accusations On November 29, 2024, former President Joko Widodo spoke out about his alleged involvement in the “Cokelt Party”. In his strong statement, Jokowi urged all parties to prove this claim and suggested that this matter be reported to Bawaslu or the Constitutional Court (MK) if there is valid evidence. He stressed that baseless accusations would only increase anxiety in society ahead of the parliamentary elections and called for maintaining a conducive atmosphere.

4. The DPR exposes the problem On the same day, Chairman of Commission III of the DPR Habiburokhman strongly denied the issue of the “Chocolate Party” circulating in society, calling it fake news or a hoax. During a press conference held on Friday (29/11) at the meeting room of Commission III of the DPR RI at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, he explained that the accusation was illogical, given that the elections involve many parties which often form coalitions. “We consider what a handful of people have said regarding parcok and others to be hoaxes,” he said. He also recalled that each declaration must be based on solid evidence, particularly for parliamentarians, in order to maintain the credibility of institutions and prevent political instability.

5. Impact of the problem: report to the honorary court of the DPR The “Chocolate Party” issue is now rocking the House of Representatives, with several MPs involved in spreading this narrative being officially reported to the Honorary Council Tribunal (MKD). The investigation process will begin immediately, involving the summoning of witnesses and the collection of necessary evidence. Although Habiburokhman was reluctant to reveal the identity of the alleged DPR member, he stressed that any accusations not supported by solid evidence could result in serious ethical sanctions.

6. What is the Chocolate Party? The term reportedly refers to a group of loyal Jokowi supporters who are accused of having great influence in determining the results of regional elections, creating a wave of controversy in an increasingly heated political context.

7. Is it true that the police are involved in this matter? The Chairman of Commission III of the DPR strongly denied the circulating allegations, calling them completely unfounded hoaxes.

8. How did Joko Widodo react? President Jokowi strongly rejects all accusations linking him to this matter, while calling on all parties to bring evidence to justice so that the truth can be revealed.



