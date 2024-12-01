Politics
The origin of the term “Chocolate Party” during the 2024 regional elections: Jokowi supporters surface!
Kapanlagi.com – Amid the hustle and bustle of preparations for the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27, the controversial issue of the “Chocolate Party” suddenly resurfaced. This phenomenon has undoubtedly given rise to various speculations on the involvement of certain parties suspected of trying to influence the results of the elections, even bringing the name of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, into the whirlwind of this affair.
Not wanting to be left behind, various groups, from political figures to parliamentarians, have given varying responses on this highly controversial issue. However, does this question actually have a solid basis, or is it just hearsay circulating in society?
In this article, we will present a comprehensive timeline from the initial statement issued by the PDIP Secretary General to the official clarification from the DPR RI, so that readers can clearly understand the dynamics that occurred. Let’s explore the existing facts and examine different points of view regarding this “Chocolate Party” issue!
1. Origin of the term
The term “Chocolate Party” appeared when PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto revealed it in an interview on November 22, 2024. Hasto highlighted a group of Joko Widodo supporters suspected of trying to intervene in the course of politics. in simultaneous regional elections, accusing them of political mobilization close to the royal system.
This group, according to Hasto, has a hidden agenda to protect Jokowi's interests. The controversial statement immediately went viral after being aired on a YouTube show, sparking heated discussions among the public.
2. Discussion within the DPR: what is the problem
During the working meeting of Commission I of the DPR held on November 25, 2024, a controversial issue emerged again when a DPR member from the NasDem faction, Yoyok Riyo Sudibyo, questioned the relationship between the “Chocolate Party” and the neutrality of state institutions, notably the police.
Although this issue has received attention, there is so far no concrete evidence to support this accusation. Yoyok also expressed concern, given the potential negative impact of this issue on electoral integrity which must be maintained.
3. Joko Widodo's response to the accusations
On November 29, 2024, former President Joko Widodo spoke out about his alleged involvement in the “Cokelt Party”. In his strong statement, Jokowi urged all parties to prove this claim and suggested that this matter be reported to Bawaslu or the Constitutional Court (MK) if there is valid evidence.
He stressed that baseless accusations would only increase anxiety in society ahead of the parliamentary elections and called for maintaining a conducive atmosphere.
4. The DPR exposes the problem
On the same day, Chairman of Commission III of the DPR Habiburokhman strongly denied the issue of the “Chocolate Party” circulating in society, calling it fake news or a hoax. During a press conference held on Friday (29/11) at the meeting room of Commission III of the DPR RI at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, he explained that the accusation was illogical, given that the elections involve many parties which often form coalitions.
“We consider what a handful of people have said regarding parcok and others to be hoaxes,” he said.
He also recalled that each declaration must be based on solid evidence, particularly for parliamentarians, in order to maintain the credibility of institutions and prevent political instability.
5. Impact of the problem: report to the honorary court of the DPR
The “Chocolate Party” issue is now rocking the House of Representatives, with several MPs involved in spreading this narrative being officially reported to the Honorary Council Tribunal (MKD). The investigation process will begin immediately, involving the summoning of witnesses and the collection of necessary evidence.
Although Habiburokhman was reluctant to reveal the identity of the alleged DPR member, he stressed that any accusations not supported by solid evidence could result in serious ethical sanctions.
6. What is the Chocolate Party?
The term reportedly refers to a group of loyal Jokowi supporters who are accused of having great influence in determining the results of regional elections, creating a wave of controversy in an increasingly heated political context.
7. Is it true that the police are involved in this matter?
The Chairman of Commission III of the DPR strongly denied the circulating allegations, calling them completely unfounded hoaxes.
8. How did Joko Widodo react?
President Jokowi strongly rejects all accusations linking him to this matter, while calling on all parties to bring evidence to justice so that the truth can be revealed.
|
Sources
2/ https://plus.kapanlagi.com/asal-usul-munculnya-istilah-partai-coklat-di-pilkada-2024-simpatisan-jokowi-muncul-ke-permukaan-90aa253.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK weather: Temperatures expected to plummet next week after mild weekend | uk news
- Fan Ambassador for Parkinson's Table Tennis
- Irish election: Inside the colorful race in central Dublin
- Imran Khan convicted: Lahore ATC rules in May 9 violence cases
- Jokowi comes down from the mountains in 2024 regional elections: what will the effect be? – Harianbatakpos.com
- Merkel told Modi that 'increasing numbers of Muslims and Christians were being attacked by Hindu nationalists' after he became prime minister
- Penn State Earns 2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game Berth
- Why are HIV rates rising in Canada, even as the number of people infected with HIV is declining around the world?
- Charles Kushner appointed by Trump as ambassador to France
- Pitch completed at Lancashire Cricket Club's new second base
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prepares to ban Imran Khans PTI
- Boosting People's Business, Thousands of Salted Tilapia Seeds Are Ready for Storage in Karawang