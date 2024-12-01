Pakistan govt says security personnel deployed without live ammunition at Imran Khan party protest | Pakistan News





Pakistan's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected allegations of killings by security forces during a violent protest by Imran Khan's supporters last week, saying security personnel were deployed “without bullets real” to disperse the crowd.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a protest on November 24 to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's red zone, where most government buildings are located. The party claimed that several of its supporters were killed due to alleged shooting by security forces on Tuesday evening.

The interior minister issued a detailed statement regarding the protest, rejecting the PTI's claims regarding the killings of its workers.

“The LEAs (law enforcement agencies), consisting of police and rangers, were employed without live ammunition to disperse this violent crowd, while the army neither entered into direct conflict with these miscreants nor used to control riots,” he said.

The statement said that during this process, the armed guards of the protesting leaders and the armed miscreants resorted to indiscriminate firing while the PTI leaders were fleeing from the area.

Once the area was cleared of violent protesters and miscreants, a media visit to the site was also quickly undertaken by the Minister of Information and the Minister of Interior, followed by interviews with the press.

He alleged that PTI social media accounts resorted to massive planned and coordinated false propaganda on deaths caused by law enforcement agencies (LEA) to divert attention from this senseless, violent and failed.

“Major hospitals in the capital, after carrying out due diligence, have denied reports of alleged gunshot victims inflicted by LEAs. However, a sustained and manufactured social media campaign, using old and AI-generated clips, is being viciously undertaken by the PTI and joined by other hostile elements. There have been numerous false reports of deaths ranging from dozens to hundreds and even thousands on social media as well as on PTI political leaders and their official pages, it says.

The statement said that the Islamabad High Court on November 21 ordered the government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the capital.

Following the court's directives, Khan's party was initially asked to postpone the protest, but due to his persistence in continuing the protest, he was later offered the Sangjani area as the designated venue.

Meetings were also allowed between the PTI leadership and its founder, he said, adding that despite the extraordinary concessions given, Khan's party blatantly violated the court orders and illegally violated the entry to the red zone.

He said that throughout the protest march from Peshawar to Islamabad, violent PTI protesters aggressively attacked law enforcement agencies using firearms and all kinds of other weapons on several occasions, including stun grenades, tear gas shells and nailed batons.

The statement alleged that the protesters were supported by the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and that the protest also included violent and trained miscreant elements, including many illegal Afghan nationals who spearheaded the riots and violent activities throughout the along the walk.

He claimed that these miscreants, employed as a violent vanguard, included around 1,500 die-hard fighters working directly under Murad Saeed, a PTI leader who was declared by the courts to be absconding and declared an offender.

This vanguard group, using militant tactics, violently attacked the LEAs and broke through the blocks with the help of the government apparatus, paving the way for the second wave of vehicles and protesters. Despite serious injuries, security personnel showed a high degree of restraint against these attacks. violent demonstrators.

He mentions that a vehicle also ran over Ranger personnel, resulting in the death of three Rangers and serious injuries to five others. During the violent demonstration, a police officer was killed and 232 LEA members were injured.

This violent mob not only attacked security forces, but also set fire to several police vehicles, displayed firearms, damaged properties and spread terror among ordinary citizens, the statement said.

It said the Pakistan Army was deployed in Islamabad only to secure key government installations and foreign diplomats in the sensitive red zone, while ensuring a secure environment for high-level foreign dignitaries visiting the country.

The notification slammed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for making baseless inflammatory statements against institutions, using the platform of the provincial assembly to distort facts and spread blatant lies.

Worryingly, 39 deadly weapons, including 18 automatic weapons, were recovered from the violent protesters and among the apprehended offenders were more than three dozen paid foreigners, the notification said.

“Due to these violent demonstrations, indirect losses to the economy are estimated at Rs 192 billion per day,” he said, adding that significant expenses were incurred to take the necessary security measures.

The protest was promoted by Khan who on November 13 issued a final call for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members and the annulment of the 26th Amendment , which, according to him, had strengthened a dictatorial regime. .

Information Minister Atta Tarar on Sunday challenged Khan's party “to show me video evidence of State Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) shooting at protesters.”

If there were live bullets, they were used by these people (protesters), they fired blindly, there is video footage of them, he said.

