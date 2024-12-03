It turns out that the Syrian civil war was not over

Its bloody civil war, which began in 2011, with its massive flight of refugees, a movement which caused one of the greatest crises in the history of the European Union, seems to have reached a status quo from the end of 2016.while the army of President Bashar Al-Assad completed its conquest of Aleppo, the country's second city and, despite everything, its true economic capital.

The map of the country has taken on different colors, according to the stabilized areas, almost 70% under the control of forces loyal to al-Assad, while the various rebel groups have been pushed back towards the north and east, particularly in the border area with Turkey, including the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always supported them, as well as reserving control of a security band.

He cited the threats posed to Turkey by the Kurdish groups established in this strip, which also occupy several districts of the city of Aleppo and, of course, Idlib, which they govern and control almost entirely.

The civil war broke out under the pretext of ending the implacable dictatorship of Bashar Al-Assad, and the fighting was joined not only by political dissidents of the regime, but especially by ethno-religious groups who could not stand the fact that the Alawite Al-Assad had become a key ally of Shiism led by the Islamic regime of Iran. From the start of the war, Iran thus became the most fervent supporter of Al-Assad's Syria, both through advisers and military supplies and through the action of the Shiite Hezbollah militias.

Russia, in turn, also sided with the Syrian regime. giving him near-total control of the Tartus naval base, which Vladimir Putin's navy seized, and full use of the Khmeimim air base in Latakia. It is from the latter that Russian bombers, accompanied by Assad's air force, launch the counter-offensive against the rebel forces.

As for the latter, although with different nuances, they almost all belonged to Sunni groups: the Free Syrian Army, the Islamic Front, the Army of Conquest or Al Nusra, directly under the orbit of Al- Qaeda.

NOW, the offensive launched by the rebels in Aleppo, from where they expelled both the governor appointed by Damascus and the troops loyal to Al-Assad, claim to be members of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTC), the Organization of liberation of the Levant, known for its radical Islamism close to jihadism. For the Al-Assad regime, these are simply terrorists against whom it has promised to use the necessary force to eradicate them.

With the resumption of hostilities, Tehran once again reaffirms its unwavering support for Damascuswhere Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtchi rushed, while Russia immediately began bombing the enclaves seized by the rebels. Araghtchi took the opportunity to call for coordination with Moscow to defeat the [Syrian] more terrorist groups.

King Abdullah II of Jordan said he supports Syria, its territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability. The Hashemite monarch is particularly attentive to Israel's steps and plans for the West Bank, where hostility between Palestinians and Israeli settlers has intensified.

For their part, The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement calling on all parties to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians and infrastructure to avoid further displacement and disruption of the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Underlying this press release is the fear of the signatory countries of new massive movements of displaced populations in a country which still has a third of its inhabitants outside its borders. Washington directly accuses Assad, without explicitly naming him, of this resurgence of the war, a consequence of his refusal to engage in political dialogue. [with the opposition] while maintaining a strong dependence on Russia and Iran.

Finally, the UN, through its special envoy to Syria, Geir Otto Pedersen, describes the resumption of the civil war as a collective failure, which once again underlines the need for a real political process, as prescribes Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015.

Ultimately, as Luc de Barochez points out in Le Point, a geopolitical shock sometimes generates unforeseen consequences far from its point of impact. This law appears once again clearly in this new awakening of the Syrian civil war. For this expert, the spectacular conquest of Aleppo by the rebels, supported by Turkey, threatens the entire Shiite crescent, which extends from Tehran to Beirut, shakes the Damascus regime and puts the Iranian-Russian axis on the defensive.