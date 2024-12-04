Politics
China hits back at the United States
China dominates the global supply chain for rare earths and other essential minerals. It has about a third of the world's reserves of rare earth elements and 85 percent of the world's processing capacity.
The United States, although it has tried to reduce its dependence on China for essential minerals, still depends on it for about 54 percent of its germanium and more than 20 percent of its gallium. Much of the semi-processed materials it buys from other sources, such as Japan and South Korea, come from China.
Minerals targeted by China are used in everything from semiconductors to satellites, smartphones, solar cells, camera lenses and even bullets and shells. Further tightening of controls on graphite exports will impact electric vehicle batteries (China supplies about two-thirds of global graphite demand and 90% of the graphite used for electric vehicle batteries), steel and nuclear reactors, among other applications.
China's response will have an impact. The US Geological Survey said last month that a total ban on Chinese exports of gallium and germanium would wipe $3.4 billion from US GDP, with most of the impact (about 40%) centered on semiconductor device industry. .
If there were a total ban, gallium prices could rise by more than 150 percent and germanium prices by 26 percent, the statement said.
China has already weaponized its dominance over rare earths. In 2010, after a collision between Japanese coast guard vessels and a Chinese fishing trawler in disputed waters of the East China Sea led to the arrest of the trawler's captain, who Japan said had ramming its ships, China banned exports of rare earths to Japan. , alarming the Japanese, whose industrial base depended heavily on access to Chinese production.
Loading
Soon after, with funding from the Japanese government, a Japanese trading house entered into an alliance with Australia's Lynas Corp to accelerate the expansion of its rare earths project at Mount Weld, Western Australia.
Chinese dominance over critical minerals has been a clear point of vulnerability for the United States and its allies since the first Trump administration launched the trade war with China in 2018.
The Biden administration and U.S. allies like Japan, South Korea, the European Union and Australia have all developed plans to reduce their dependence on China. There are massive incentives in Biden's flagship inflation-reduction legislation for increased supply from domestic sources and support from his allies.
China's large trade surplus with the United States for the first 10 months of this year stood at $785.3 billion and its semiconductor technologies lagging behind those of the United States -United means that it cannot respond conventionally to US trade sanctions by simply matching them.
Donald Trump, the man of customs tariffs, will return to the White House in January, surrounded by China hawks. If he keeps his promise to impose 60 percent tariffs on imports from China, imposing similar tariffs on the roughly $145 billion in U.S. exports to China would be a relatively weak response.
This is why China's response to the latest US restrictions is a glimpse of a future where China will pursue asymmetric warfare, surgically targeting America's most obvious vulnerabilities by deploying its most strategic assets.
The lead author of the US Geological Survey analysis, Nedal Nassar, defined China's strategy very well.
Losing access to essential minerals that represent only a fraction of the value of products like semiconductors can amount to billions of dollars in losses across the world. [US] the economy, he said.
The speed with which China revealed its tit-for-tat response is unusual.
There would be a lot of money for not so much money if China expanded its ban on exports of critical minerals to the entire range it dominates and, as the United States has done with its controls exports, used the threat of bans to coerce American allies. to supply the United States with semi-processed materials of Chinese origin.
As a bonus, while limiting the United States' access to minerals essential to advanced technologies, it would of course retain its own access to these minerals.
While leaving Trump's first-term tariffs in place, the Biden administration has focused almost entirely on limiting China's access to the building blocks of the most advanced technologies, primarily advanced chips and tools to make them.
China would be hit hard if Trump follows through on his threat to impose punitive tariffs on all its exports, but between the likely Chinese retaliation and the impact of those tariffs on U.S. businesses and consumers who would pay for these tariffs, either through an increase in prices, and/or lost access to certain raw materials, products or essential components, the United States would not escape the consequences of a full-scale trade war.
Loading
Trump's belief that trade wars are good and easy to win may well be tested more severely in his second term than in his first term. Large-scale attacks on its exports are proving effective.
The Business Briefing newsletter features major stories, exclusive coverage and expert insights. Sign up to receive it every weekday morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/technology/china-is-on-a-collision-course-with-trump-it-just-fired-a-warning-shot-20241204-p5kvot.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal rejected for second time | BBC News
- 14-year-old Palestinian imprisoned for a year
- After Telangana earthquake, tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and other places | Latest India News
- Does BYU's last position give the Cougars a chance to sneak in? Desert News
- Trump cites Hunter Biden pardon in latest legal bid to overturn hush money conviction
- PM Modi, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The nuances of Test cricket with the pink ball | Cricket news
- Xi pledges to help Nepal improve connectivity
- Baghdad will not be a mere spectator when Sunni radicals take Syria
- Fresno-area teacher dies of rabies after being bitten by a bat in classroom, health officials confirm
- How Imran Khan's polarizing battle with the Pakistani military could actually strengthen democracy
- The embarrassing parallels between the convictions of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump