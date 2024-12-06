Politics
Did Xi Jinping delay China's plans to invade Taiwan? First message
Did Xi Jinping delay China's plans to invade Taiwan?
A new report casts further doubt on the Chinese president's plan to invade Taiwan.
Xi has previously said reunification with Taiwan is inevitable and vowed to achieve it at all costs.
Taiwan separated from the mainland in 1949 during a civil war when the defeated Nationalist government fled to the island.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which can be annexed by force if necessary.
But what does the report say? And what do the experts think?
Let's take a closer look
The United States is worried about Taiwan
U.S. officials have been concerned about China's invasion of Taiwan for years.
U.S. officials say Xi has ordered his military to be ready to take Taiwan by 2027 and that Washington is wasting no time preparing for that eventuality.
In November, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, announced that his team had successfully defended Taiwan in a series of classified war games that included secret unmanned systems.
The Biden administration also last week approved a $2 billion weapons program for the island itself, including air defense missiles.
I believe Taiwan can be defended from air, land and sea, including underwater, Paparo said. I have a number of plans that have been tested in classified environments and proven successful… There has been no change in U.S. policy toward Taiwan.
Aquilino, the former commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said in April Nikkei Asia that Beijing seeks to prepare to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027
Aquilino highlighted Xi's remarks asking “his military to be ready if tasked to execute in 2027.”
Xi has repeatedly expressed his desire to do so.
Xi, speaking on the eve of Communist China's 75th anniversary in October at a state banquet, once again promised complete reunification of the motherland.
It is an irreversible trend, a cause of justice and a common aspiration of the people. No one can stop the march of history, Xi was quoted as saying by China.
Taiwan is China's sacred territory. Blood is thicker than water and people on both sides of the strait are linked by blood, Xi said.
He added that there must be spiritual harmony between compatriots on both sides and China must resolutely oppose Taiwan's pro-independence separatist activities.
Xi, in his New Year's speech, had declared that China's “reunification” with Taiwan was inevitable.
“The reunification of the motherland is a historical inevitability,” Xi said, although the official English translation of his remarks published by the Xinhua news agency uses a simpler phrase: “China will surely be reunified.”
“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he added. The official English translation wrote “all Chinese” rather than “compatriots”.
Last year, Xi simply declared that people on both sides of the strait were “members of one family” and that he hoped people on both sides would work together to “jointly promote lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation.
Xi does not yet have confidence
However, a piece in The economist quoted U.S. officials as saying that Xi's recent actions lead them to believe that China will not invade Taiwan anytime soon.
They cited Xi's latest purge of China's top military leadership as evidence that he does not yet have confidence in his ability to take Taiwan quickly and at an acceptable cost.
Xi has led a broad campaign against deep-rooted official corruption since coming to power more than a decade ago. Supporters say the policy promotes clean governance, while critics say it helps Xi purge his political rivals.
The crackdown comes as China has increased its military pressure on Taiwan and repeatedly clashed with its neighbors over disputed territory in the South China Sea.
Admiral Miao Hua in November became the latest senior official to fall prey to Xi's sweep of the military and senior officials.
Miao, considered an ally of Xi, is a member of China's highest military body the Central Military Commission (CMC).
Beijing removed Miao from his post pending an investigation into serious violations of discipline, a common euphemism for corruption.
Miao is not alone.
His suspension comes after a British newspaper Financial Times reported that Defense Minister Dong Jun, considered a protégé of Miao, is under investigation.n for corruption.
China rejected the report, calling it a complete fabrication.
These rumor mongers have bad intentions. China expresses deep dissatisfaction with such smears, Defense Ministry said CNN.
Since 2023, nearly two dozen military officials, including Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, both former defense ministers, have been purged in a broad crackdown.
Wei and Li have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and are being investigated for corruption, according to state media.
Al Jazeera cited a statement by the Communist Party at the time that they had betrayed the trust of the party and the Central Military Commission, seriously polluted the military's political environment, and caused serious damage to the image of its senior leaders .
According to CNNLi was dismissed just months into his tenure as defense minister, with no reason given.
Analysts have linked the purge to a broader investigation into the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, which oversees China's nuclear and conventional missiles and would likely constitute Beijing's first line of attack in case of major conflict.
Both former defense ministers had links to the force. Wei previously headed the unit and Li Shangfu headed a department that developed weapons, including missiles.
The unit's head, Li Yuchao, and chief of staff Sun Jinming were expelled from the party and investigated for corruption in July.
Three senior officials were also dismissed from public missile defense organizations in December 2023.
According to Al Jazeeraat least nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) generals and several defense industry executives have been excluded from the national legislature.
But the removal of Miao and Dong, if confirmed, could suggest that the corruption purge is expanding.
This is certainly a blow, as one would imagine they would be very careful about having someone very clean in this role, Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, told the agency AFP press release.
Corruption investigations very often target the military due to long-standing historical ties between business and the PLA, he said.
Miao had no clear connection to the Rocket Force, rising through the ranks in the army and then being promoted to admiral in the navy in 2015.
Likewise, the Minister of Defense appointed in December spent his career in the navy and eventually became its commander.
But American officials are not convinced of these denials.
Andrew Erickson of the US Naval War College said The economist that corruption is not a bug, it is an enduring feature of a system in which the Communist Party is inherently above the law.
What do the experts say?
Some say Taiwan is currently safe.
The period of greatest danger has likely been pushed back by several years as Xi Jinping tackles problems with his military's loyalty and corruption, said Bonnie Glaser of the German Marshall Fund, a think tank in Washington.
But others say it’s not a given.
David Finkelstein, who studies the Chinese military at the Center for Naval Analyzes, told Defense News that China would not renounce the use of force around Taiwan.
The military option therefore hangs over the Taiwan Strait like a sword of Damocles, he added.
President Xi instructed the PLA [Peoples Liberation Army]Chinese military leaders will be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. But that doesn't mean it has decided to invade in 2027 or any other year, CIA Director Bill Burns said in an interview televised in February 2023.
But will Xi give the green light? Or delay the invasion?
Only time will tell.
With the contribution of agencies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/has-xi-jinping-delayed-chinas-plans-to-invade-taiwan-13842255.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Syrian rebels advance in the major city of Hama
- Golkar open to Jokowi joining after PDI-P exit
- Pink Ball vs Red Ball in Test Cricket: How is Pink Ball Different?
- CNN's Mark Preston breaks down Macron's 'tactical' invitation to Trump
- As HIV cases rise across Canada, numbers remain stable for now in northwestern Ontario
- Imran Khan threatens civil disobedience movement
- Students' travel to Taiwan stimulates exchanges
- Did Xi Jinping delay China's plans to invade Taiwan? First message
- Mainland China sanctions 13 US companies for arms sales to Taiwan
- Nanooks Hockey lands another WHL contract with Jhett Larson
- PM Modi reiterates commitment to Bhutan's socio-economic development, discusses key areas of cooperation
- Pak anti-terrorism court indicts Imran Khan, his party leaders in May 9 attack case