The Governance of China Volume IV, a masterful work by Xi Jinping on socialism in China

Volume IV of The Governance of China is an exquisite account of the political line of the Chinese Communist Party.

By José Reinaldo Carvalho

Since June 2023, the Brazilian public has been treated to a careful edition of the fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, by the Foreign Language Editions of the People's Republic of China. The volume contains a compilation of 109 important writings of Xi Jinping dated from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, and includes 45 photographs taken since January 2020. The book is divided into 21 thematic chapters, with the texts of each chapter compiled in chronological order . order. The book addresses complex themes of a political, ideological and historical nature, with depth and clear and accessible language. another masterful work from the Chinese leader.

Volume IV of The Governance of China is an exquisite account of the political line of the Chinese Communist Party and its Central Committee, with its General Secretary Xi Jinping at its heart. A summary of the profound and innovative theoretical thinking of China's greatest leader at a time when the world is going through significant changes and China is experiencing a special moment in its glorious trajectory towards national revitalization, socialist modernization and great progress in the construction of socialism. with Chinese particularities in the new era, under the thought of Xi Jinping.

Reading this volume takes the reader on a grand journey through the historical ship of socialism construction in the ancient Chinese nation.

The book provides a comprehensive and comprehensive overview of the new phase in which socialism with Chinese particularities is being built in the new era, since Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China in November 2012. The themes of the volume address of China's socialist modernization, economic governance, technological progress, reform and opening up, as well as international politics.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era constitutes the central axis of the political line and ideological essence of the Chinese Communist Party and its leader.

He clearly stated the meaning of Chinese socialism in the speech delivered at the centenary celebration of the Communist Party of China on July 1, 2021: After the 18th National Party Congress, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Under the strong overall leadership of the Party, we coordinately promote five-in-one global planning and four comprehensive strategic arrangements, follow and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, strive to modernize our governance system and capabilities, manage the Party in accordance with relevant regulations and have developed a relatively complete system of norms and rules within the party. We have successfully overcome a series of significant risks and challenges, achieved the combat goal set for the first centenary, and clearly outlined the strategic steps to achieve the second centenary goal. The historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the state have provided the materialization of the great national revitalization, a more perfect institutional guarantee, a more solid material basis and an inspiring force for greater initiative. (The Governance of China, volume IV, page 7 of the Portuguese edition).

In building socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi Jinping emphasizes that it is necessary to uphold the strong leadership of the CPC (page 9); unite and lead the Chinese people to fight tirelessly for a better life (page 10); continue to adapt Marxism to Chinese reality (page 11); defend and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics (page 12); accelerate the modernization of national defense and the army (page 13); continue to promote the creation of a community with a shared future for humanity (page 13); undertake a great struggle involving many new historical elements (page 14); strengthen the great unity of the Chinese people (page 15) and advance the new major project of strengthening the Party (page 15).

Another fundamental text of Volume IV of The Governance of China on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era is entitled The Path to Follow in the New Era and is found on page 43 of the Portuguese edition, which reproduces the Main points of Xi's remarks during the panel deliberation with the Inner Mongolian delegation at the 5th session of the 13th National People's Congress: First, maintaining the overall leadership of the Party is the only way to advance socialism Chinese style. Further, the Chinese leader emphasizes: Second, socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only path to the revitalization of the Chinese nation. As long as we unstintingly follow this path, we will be able to meet the Chinese people's expectations for a better life and promote common prosperity for all.

Photo: Xi addresses Chinese Communist Party leaders during the Congress: Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe/Twitter Reproduction