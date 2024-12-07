Greater Idaho movement calls for support for Trump • Oregon Capital Chronicle





Leaders of the Greater Idaho Movement have asked President-elect Donald Trump to support their efforts to have eastern Oregon counties join Idaho, a state they say is more aligned with them politically, economically and culturally.

Unlike typical politicians, you have a unique ability to solve practical problems to get things done, and your support can bring a peaceful resolution to Oregon's long-standing east-west divide, the three leaders said in a December 4 letter to Trump. .

Matt McCaw, executive director of Citizens for Greater Idaho, said Thursday morning that the group had not yet received a response from Trump.

It takes time for these things to percolate, but we're hoping someone from the administration will contact us and take care of it, McCaw said. It’s an idea whose time has come.

The letter was also signed by Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, and Sandie Gilson, vice president.

Trump's background in business, not politics, is an advantage, McCaw said: “He's a businessman, he's a problem solver.” He showed that he was open to thinking outside the box. And we think it fits perfectly.

Over the past four years, voters in 13 eastern Oregon counties have passed initiatives requiring county commissioners to meet regularly to discuss the merits of moving the Oregon-Idaho border so that the counties would be part of Idaho.

McCaw said a meeting with Trump or a surrogate would allow Greater Idaho officials to update the administration on the movement. And after that, he said, we hope the administration can help bring the state of Oregon to the negotiating table.

Eastern Oregonians want this to happen, McCaw said. Idahoans want this to happen.

However, according to the letter to Trump, Oregon's legislature and governor remain sullen, preferring to ignore the results of these citizen initiatives while continuing to move the state ever further left.

The letter adds that Eastern Oregon residents recognize that Oregon will never have a representative government because we are in the minority on every issue put forward by progressives, leaving us completely disenfranchised.

While Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris easily won in Oregon, leading Trump by more than 320,000 votes, the situation was different in the 13 eastern Oregon counties participating in the effort. Greater Idaho: Trump beat Harris by more than 50,000 votes in the region.

Legislative approval required

The boundary change would require approval from the Oregon and Idaho legislatures and, potentially, the U.S. Congress. A measure urging leaders in both states to discuss change passed the Idaho House of Representatives in 2023, but languished in the state Senate. A similar measure was introduced in the 2023 Oregon Legislature, but went nowhere.

McCaw said he expects measures for Greater Idaho to be introduced again in the Oregon and Idaho legislatures in 2025.

In July, Greater Idaho leaders sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek requesting a meeting. Kotek has not responded, McCaw said, but the offer remains: We would be happy to sit down with the governor and start this conversation and advocate for the people of Eastern Oregon and see where it would lead from there.

In a September conversation with Eastern Oregon reporters, Kotek said she received the invitation but hadn't yet decided how to respond.

I still wonder if that makes sense, she said at the time. I greatly respect all the Oregonians who made their voices heard and expressed their frustration when they voted for the measures in their county. . I think what I'm trying to figure out is what's the best way to continue this conversation with Oregonians?

The governor's office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from the Capital Chronicle.

