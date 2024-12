Xi Jinping and the fight against poverty

On February 25, 2021, the Chinese president delivered a speech at the National Balance Meeting and extolled the tough battle against poverty, which will go down in the annals of history. He said: Today we are holding this momentous conference to solemnly declare that, through the joint efforts of the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups in the country, China has achieved complete victory in the hard way. battle against poverty. This paragraph appears in the new volume, No. 4, of the Chinese leader's book The Governance and Administration of China that the Argentine economist Gustavo Girado commentary for the magazine China today. For his part, another Argentinian specialist in China, Jorge Malenadirector of the CARI Asian Affairs Committee and professor at the Catholic University, also appreciates in the same environment the book recently translated into Spanish. And he emphasizes that “knowledge of the ideas of Chinese leaders, in this case on international affairs, comes at the right time. For example, in the “Speech Delivered on the Occasion of Celebrating the Centenary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China,” President Xi Jinping acknowledged that “we must have a vision of the world situation characterized by changes singulars without precedent for a long time. (), which presents “strategic opportunities, risks and challenges as well as uncertain and unpredictable factors for China's development”. In “Let's Work Together to Uphold Global Peace and Stability,” Xi mentioned: “opposing unilateralism and rejecting group politics and bloc confrontation.” » In Girado's articledirector of the postgraduate program in China at the National Lans University, points out that one can see how the president attributed this victory to the joint work of the whole society (from party organs and the army, to organizations popular among all social sectors). sectors), responding to a historic desire since the fight against poverty constitutes the very history of China. This is seen in the manifest desire of the great men of Chinese history (among many others, Qu Yuan, Du Fu and Sun Yat-Sen), who, since China's deepest history, have pursued this dream now realized. It also highlights how President Xi Jinping highlights the leadership of the Party and its political work, as he united and led the peasants and the people as a whole, mobilizing them in working tirelessly to pursue their happiness and revitalization of China. Regarding Malena's article, he added: “Without doubt, China builds its place in the world in terms of ideas, which is why the ideas that are reflected in texts such as governance and administration of China cannot be omitted in Latin America. . See also in the same work, for the concept of common prosperity, the analysis of Gustavo Ng.

