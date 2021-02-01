Asif and Farhan propel KP to third trophy this season – Newspaper





KARACHI: Spinner Asif Afridi and opener Sahibzada Farhan were the best players on Sunday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retained his Pakistan Cup title with a complete seven-wicket loss to Central Punjab in the final here at the SBP Sports Complex.

The 50-plus-year-old competition decider failed to deliver the expected spills and thrills while the unstoppable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stamped his authority as he returned home with as many as 83 deliveries to spare. And one was prouder than the all-round former Pakistani Abdul Razzaq, who in his first season as a head coach orchestrated his charges for three national titles in just 3 months.

In October, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then skippered by Pakistani goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, beat southern Punjab by 10 points in the final at Rawalpindi. And then, the reigning Quaid-e-Azam Trophy champion in early January concluded the first draw in a first-class domestic final anywhere in the world, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab were declared joint champions. .

However, central Punjab fell far short of its ruthless opponents on Sunday. Choosing to play first after winning the toss, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Khalid Usman, never let the batting side dominate thanks to tight bowling and exceptionally brilliant fielding.

With the exception of opener Tayyab Tahir, who kept his end intact until central Punjab lost two wickets in the same Asif during the 32nd of innings Raza Ali Dar (48) and young Qasim Akram , it was a pedestrian towards central Punjab, who was eliminated in 47 overs for a below par total of 239.

Tayyab was the top scorer with an 88-ball 67 (two sixes) and Qasim hit 50 of 57 balls (two sixes and two fours) before failing to beat Iftikhar Ahmeds’ throw and was deemed exhausted in the 43rd.

Slow left-hand owner Asif, 34, more than deserved his 5-39 numbers in 10 overs while Mohammad Imran, 20, who only made his A-list debut at that tournament, was impressively times while the left arm paceman won three wickets. for 42 races in eight overs.

The chase was more like a walk in the park for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than for the second day in a row Farhan hit triple digits. After making 132 in the tied second semi-final against Northern, Pakistan’s discard played the role of anchor to perfection as the 24-year-old right-hander from Charsadda contributed an unbeaten 103 with his decorated 102-ball stroke. of five sixes and like many fours with useful support coming from Aamir Azmat (45 out of 28 balls, four fours and three sixes) and Iftikhar (40 out of 35). But the honor of finishing the unbalanced final went to Adil Amin, who casually hoisted part-time bowler Rizwan Hussain for a whopping six off the midwicket. The Tayyabs tournament total of 666 races earned him the top batsman award, while also claiming the bowler award for taking 25 wickets and Sindhs Azam Khan was named top wicket keeper with 13 dismissals.

The Player of the Tournament prize was won by Northerns Hammad Azam (433 races and 13 wickets), but the biggest purse of 5 million rupees was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skipper Khalid Usman alongside the trophy with the captain of central Punjab Saad Nasim collecting Rs2.5 million and the finalists’ trophy.

Dashboard

PUNJAB CENTRAL:

Tayyab Tahir c Musadiq b Asif 67

Rizwan Hussain c Musadiq b M. Imran 20

Mohammad Akhlaq lbw b Asif 1

Raza Ali Dar c Khalid b Asif 48

Saad Nasim c Wasim b Asif 7

Qasim Akram sold out 50

Zafar Gohar lbw b Asif 0

Usman Qadir c Iftikhar b M. Imran 21

Mohammad Ali lbw b Wasim 6

Sohaibullah c Iftikhar b M. Imran 8

Ahmed Bashir not released 5

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-1, W-1) 6

TOTAL (all out, 47 overs) 239

FALL OF THE WKTS: 1-42 (Rizwan), 2-45 (Akhlaq), 3-128 (Raza), 4-136 (Saad), 5-167 (Tayyab), 6-167 (Zafar), 7-198 ( Usman), 8-223 (Qasim), 9-227 (Mohammad Ali), 10-239 (Sohaibullah).

BOWLING: Imran Khan 8-0-35-0; Mohammad Imran 8-0-42-3; Iftikhar Ahmed 5-0-37-0; Asif Afridi 10-0-39-5; Khalid Usman 8-0-46-0; Mohammad Wasim 8-0-35-1 (1 wk).

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Sahibzada Farhan not released 103

Musadiq Ahmed c Rizwan b Usman 33

Aamir Azmat b Zafar 45

Iftikhar Ahmed c Tayyab b Qasim 40

Adil Amin not released 17

EXTRAS (LB-2, W-2, NB-3) 7

TOTAL (for three weeks, 36.1 exceedances) 245

FALL OF THE WKTS: 1-69 (Musadiq), 2-135 (Aamir), 3-204 (Iftikhar).

DIDN’T BAT: Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Wasim, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran.

BOWLING: Sohaibullah 5-0-31-0 (1nb, 2w); Raza Ali Dar 2-0-13-0; Zafar Gohar 10-1-44-1; Ahmed Bashir 4-0-24-0; Usman Qadir 6-0-62-1; Mohammad Ali 5-0-32-0 (1nb); Qasim Akram 4-0-30-1; Rizwan Hussain 0.1-0-7-0 (1nb).

RESULT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by seven wickets.

UMPIRES: Imtiaz Iqbal and Faisal Afridi.

UMPIRE TV: Zameer Haider.

MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed.

OFFICIAL SCORE: Syed Imran Ali.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Asif Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

TOURNAMENT PLAYER: Hammad Azam (North).

Posted in Dawn, February 1, 2021

