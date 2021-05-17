Louisiana Republican Voters Support Marijuana Legalization: Investigation





A survey of voters in several Republican-owned Louisiana House districts shows where they stand on the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana.

NEW ORLEANS Louisianans who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are not opposed to the legalization of marijuana in Bayou state, according to an investigation in several Republican districts.

A survey of voters in several Republican-owned Louisiana House districts shows where they stand on the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana.

In all nine districts, survey respondents supported legalization.

More than three-quarters of those responding to the survey in Louisiana House Districts 52, 53, 70, 78, 84 and 94 were for legalization, and less than 8% opposed it.

According to a poll by JMC Analytics and Polling, survey respondents from Louisiana House Districts 28 and 47 were over 64% in favor of legalization, and less than 7% against it.

Voters in all nine districts chose Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and their poll responses indicate that they also support the legalization of marijuana.

Most respondents were also opposed to making possession or recreational use of marijuana a criminal offense.

More than half of respondents in each district said they were more likely to vote for a political candidate who wanted to reform marijuana laws.

Representative Candace N. Newell D represents Louisiana House District 99, which includes parts of New Orleans East, Lower 9th and Upper other parts of the city.

Most of the opposition to the legalization of marijuana in Louisiana has come from law enforcement, Newell said.

“The belief is that this would lead to increased crime and deaths on the road, but legalizing marijuana does not legalize impaired driving,” Newell said. “It would still be illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol or marijuana.”

Newell introduced two marijuana-related bills in the 2021 legislative session, she said.

One of Newell’s bills is House Bill 243 which would decriminalize possession and distribution of marijuana in Louisiana under specific rules and taxes.

“Decriminalization is not the same as legalization,” Newell said. “It would just prevent people from being arrested for small amounts of marijuana.”

Current Louisiana law has left many people with criminal charges related to marijuana. Newell said decriminalizing marijuana would give these people easier access to jobs.

Louisiana House Bill 709 is Newel’s legislation for regulating recreational marijuana, but it has a social equity aspect, Newell said.

“This would allow people who have had simple non-violent marijuana possession charges in the past to be eligible to apply for a license to grow, manufacture or sell marijuana products,” Newell said. “It also gives preference to people living in low-income areas who have been affected by higher arrest rates.”

Newell voted in favor of Representative Cedric Glover’s Louisiana House Bill 346, which would allow Louisiana residents to vote in local elections for marijuana laws.

Correcting the impact of disproportionate marijuana arrest rates in Louisana is one of Newell’s priorities, she said.

“There are too many African Americans and Hispanic Americans who have been negatively affected by disproportionate arrest rates,” Newell said. “Blacks and Maroons are arrested at a much higher price than their white counterparts, and their prison times are much longer.”

A March poll of Louisiana voters showed that “strong support for relaxing marijuana laws is consistent across nearly all identifiable demographic groups,” among Louisiana voters.

RELATED: Poll: Age, Not Politics, Pushes Louisiana Voters to Legalize Marijuana

RELATED: Pot Legalization Swings Voters; COVID shots for students are not, survey finds

RELATED: Clancy: Lawmakers Finally Listening To Medical Marijuana

RELATED: Home Supports Bill to Allow Medical Marijuana to Smoke in Louisiana

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos