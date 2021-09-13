Fantasy Hockey Season Preview – What to Look for When Drafting Defenders

The inclusion of defensive categories — such as blocked shots — in ESPN’s standard game has changed the way we look at blueliners through fantasy. It’s no longer about those precious candidates who fire the puck with devotion and regularly contribute with the extra skater. Started last season for the first time well rounded blueliners – the ones that score goals, assists, power play points, shots on target, blocked shots and hits – are more relevant to the game than ever. Like in real life. Other categories, such as average time on ice and plus/minus, can also help turn a defender into a coveted fantasy item.

Strategy

Just 12 defenders earned more than 2.0 fantasy points per game in ESPN’s standard league last season. A measly dozen. But then consider that 16 blueliners finished in ESPN’s Top-50 in total fantasy points. This is by no means a position to be ignored.

Pleasure. Free. Simple. Create or join a league and play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Free sign-up!

The number of placement spots and how they are split between attackers and defenders also help determine how you line up your blue line. A wealth of slots in the front and little in the back requires a more conservative tactic. The discrepancy between excellent fantasy defenders and those who are just good isn’t that great. A closer split – say seven attackers and five defenders – calls for a more aggressive approach in selecting the best blueliners available. But never at the expense of more explosive attackers who generally pay bigger fantasy dividends. In more conventional competitions, I like securing a top-12 (in my opinion) defender early on, filling in later rounds with high-ceiling candidates, and filling up my roster with wildcards and super-sleepers like the draft is approaching a close.

Top defenders I like

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (No. 8 Defender, ESPN Ranks):

He is a star, clear and simple. Only four defenders averaged more fantasy points per game in 2020-21, and the sophomore wasn’t at his healthiest. Despite playing a dozen games in an already compact season, Makar still finished third in scoring with the extra skater and fifth in assists. Anchored in one of the league’s most dangerous power play units, he averages over 24 minutes per game. A few more blocked shots and the only 22-year-old could end up at the top of the fantasy table for his position. He is well worth the early selection.



1 Related

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (No. 15 defender):

Between you and me, this manager is targeting the newest member of the Blackhawks’ blue line as her number 1 fantasy defender. One of the game’s more well-rounded assets, Jones is already contributing well across the board. To score? bill. Shots from target? Of course. Blocked shots and hits? Sure. All the while an average of 25 minutes plus per game. And now the gifted 26-year-old (his alleged first) jettisons one of the NHL’s least prolific teams in Columbus in front of a squad of scoring peers, including Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews (fingers crossed) and up-and-comers corner Kirby Dach. Chicago pays Jones big bucks to be elite and elite he will be. Beware.

Also see: Adam Fox, New York Rangers (No. 4 Defender), Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (No. 10 Defender)

Middle defenders to target

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Defender No. 29):

Toronto’s best defender didn’t shoot the puck nearly as often in 2020/21 and still managed to lead his club with 0.64 points per game and 12 points on power play. He plays a ton of minutes and can be trusted for a healthy plus/minus. A few block shots more than last season, and Rielly is going to be a top performer again. Holding the Leafs D-man as your D2 or D3 (my god) in production-heavy fantasy leagues would serve as a huge score.

Also see: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (No. 19 defender and arguably first-class cusp), Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (No. 27 defender), Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (No. 41 defender)

key sleepers

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabers (Defender No. 50):

Even given last season’s relatively dismal output (23 points, minus-36 in 56 games), Dahlin’s current ESPN rankings feel melodramatic. The just 21-year-old racked up 40 points in 59 games just one season before, when the Sabers weren’t exactly a powerhouse either. The first overall design pick of 2018 is well due to a significant bounce-back campaign in the team with nowhere to go but up (the Jack Eichel drama will be resolved at some point). Two other factors that factor into my rating of Buffalo’s best blueliner as a sleepy fantasy asset: head coach Don Granato seems more inclined to let Dahlin go on the offensive thingas opposed to the more defensive approach of former coach Ralph Krueger. And the current RFA could feel extra inspired by signing a bridging agreement, which is a real possibility. Unless plus/minus weighs extremely heavily in your league, don’t avoid drafting Dahlin as D3 or D4. He could outperform many pre-selected D-men.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Defender No. 51):

First of all, he is reportedly healthy, which is a blessed change from the recent off-season spells. Then there’s the Norris Trophy-worthy summary of 625 career points in 788 regular season games to still consider. Sure, last season was woefully awful by the 31-year-old’s standards, but there’s no good reason to believe he’s broken beyond repair. This former fantasy superstar is looking forward to representing Sweden at the Olympics and earns an average of $11.5 million a year for his NHL game. He will feel inspired to set at least respectable numbers. If you’re willing to bet on the continued health of his groin, then go ahead and grab a later round flyer on one of the most prolific fantasy artists of the past decade. Imagine that Karlsson even approaches are numbers from the past of the seasons.

Post-match analysis and highlights throughout the season by Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch ESPN+

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (Defender No. 99):

Are we all so sure that Mark Giordano will be in charge of the Kraken’s No. 1 power play quarterback? Because it’s not me. At 24 years old, and still on the rise, Dunn seems the most attractive candidate to take on such a role in a team that literally starts from scratch. Former veteran Flame turns 38 in early October and will no doubt get his fair share of special teams play and equalized minutes, but not the lion’s share he might be used to. Away from the plethora of too-good defenders in St. Louis, Dunn will no doubt grow into (perhaps) one of the league’s more prolific defenders. Sleeping city, I think.

Also see: Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Defender No. 48), Shayne Gostisbehere, Coyotes of Arizona (Defender No. 63)

Late round choices to consider

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Defender No. 55):

Other members of Calgary’s blue line must deliver more production, on equal footing and on power play, now that Mark Giordano has brought his experienced talents to Seattle. Together with Noah Hanifin, this is the 24-year-old from Malmö, Sweden. At least until the Flames make more changes to their backend. He won’t put up the flashiest of songs, but Andersson is a constant fantasy presence and has the resources to fill an in-depth position as a regular contributor. Especially in deeper competitions. With Giordano gone, 40-plus points in a full season hardly ruled out. You could do much worse

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (Defender No. 96):

If Drysdale doesn’t make his way to the top of the Ducks this season, it won’t be long after that. A superstar in the making, this offensive blueliner was drafted sixth overall by Anaheim last year for good reason. As an 18-year-old, he has already impressed at the AHL level – 10 points in 14 games – and having held his own in 24 games with the major league Ducks. The future top power play quarterback has a long and exceptionally productive career ahead of him. An absolute no-brain choice in dynastic and deeper goalkeeper leagues, the former Erie Otter could also be worth considering as a fantasy consideration in the redesign league as early as this fall. Other gifted rookies worth checking out in the here-and-now are Colorado’s Bowen Byram and Detroit’s Moritz Seider.

There are more people playing on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the #1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free >>

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Defender No. 103):

The lazy, hazy days of playing 16 minutes per game are good in the rear view for this maturing 21-year-old. With Nick Leddy retiring and joining the Detroit Red Wings, Isles coach Barry Trotz has little choice but to throw out Dobson every game as a top-four defender (probably) and power play trump (definitely). Averaging 0.55 points per game, Leddy’s departure means Dobson is in a position to play a big part in filling that important scoring gap. In its third NHL season, the 12th overall draft roster (2018) has the offensive chops and is ready to take the next big step. Before facing the eventual Cup-winning Lightning, Dobson racked up seven assists in 12 playoff games this spring, including four with the extra skater. He could be turning a lot of heads this season as an up and coming blueline and fantasy asset.

Also see: K’Andre Miller, New York Rangers (No. 100 Defender)

Avoid in draft at present value

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (No. 12 Defender):

There is no doubt that Hamilton is a top defender with a huge offensive advantage in real life. Not a single one. But fighting for the Devils isn’t the same as playing with his former Carolina supporting cast. From a scoring standpoint, Hamilton will make everyone around him better in New Jersey. Unfortunately, that less productive group is also required to drag their new blue liner to their less productive level. The Hurricanes slowed down the second best power play in the league last season (25.6%) in part, but certainly not wholebecause of Hamilton. New Jersey ranks 28th (14.2%). I’m not suggesting that you don’t pick Hamilton at all – not at all – just don’t pick him as early as his ranking suggests.

Also see: Alec Martinez, Vegas Golden Knights (No. Three Defender)

Ready to play? free sign-up Today.