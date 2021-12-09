Walker to quarter-finals in Düsseldorf – England table tennis





Sam Walker saved two match points when his first draw at the WTT Feeder event in Duesseldorf put him in a deciding match – before reaching the quarter-finals. Walker, the fifth seed, took on Germany’s Benno Oehme in the last 32 and the world ranking 446 reneged on his position to take a 3-1 lead. Walker roared back to take fifth and sixth in fine style but the decider was close and the England number 3 won four points in a row from 10-8 down to win 12-10 to replace his place in the last 16. to take. That match, against Iran’s Amin Ahmadian (WR 202), was a somewhat more routine four-race win, which saw Walker reach the quarter-finals against top-class Anton Kallberg of Sweden (WR 42). The match is on Table 1 at 12.30pm UK time – check out the WTT YouTube page. Tom Jarvis, seeded 10th, started with a win over Juan Perez of Spain, won in six without a deficit, before suffering an embarrassing 4-3 loss to Russian Lev Katsman (WR 280) in the last 16. After narrowly losing the first, Jarvis opened up a 3-1 lead, but saw his opponent come back all the way to win it in the decider. In doubles, Walker & Jarvis are second seed and started in the quarter-finals – breaking into the final four with a convincing three-game win over Spanish-Swiss pair Albert Vilardell & Pedro Osiro. Walker will once again come face to face with Ahmadian, who is teaming up with Serbian Dimitrije Levajac. The match is Thursday at 10.25 am Dutch time. Results Men’s singles

Round of 32

Sam Walker bt Benno Oehme (GER) 4-3 (10-12, 13-11, 5-11, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5, 12-10)

Tom Jarvis bt Juan Perez (ESP) 4-2 (11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5) Round of 16

Walker bt Amin Ahmadian (IRI) 4-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6)

Lev Katsman (RUS) bt Jarvis 4-3 (13-11, 3-11, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) Men’s Doubles

Quarter-finals

Sam Walker & Tom Jarvis with Albert Vilardell (ESP) & Pedro Osiro (SUI) 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/news/archived/walker-and-jarvis-through-in-dusseldorf/

