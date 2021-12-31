FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cups, Asian Games Headline Yearly Calendar

They say sport is a tonic. When COVID-19 devastated the surface of planet Earth in 2021 and nations went into lockdown, one of the first things to open up as a means of recreation was sporting events. As we enter a new year (2022), sport once again promises to bring smiles and a sense of engagement. (More sports news)

We are still gripped by the fear of the coronavirus and its new variant, Omicron. But sport tends to take on the insurmountable odds and that’s why it’s going to a really happy new year 2022 for Indian fans. Purely by looking at the annual calendar, packed with major events, a party is coming your way.

2021 was a challenging year due to the COVID pandemic. The hard times started from March 2020, but sport started to return in 2021. As athletes got used to living in bio-bubbles, the definition of media and entertainment changed drastically. Sporting events such as the Tokyo Olympics were held in empty stadiums while fans enjoyed TV and live streaming on their digital devices.

Whether the fans will return in large numbers in 2022 is a guess. Big ticket events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 (in Qatar) and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia attract thousands of fans, but nothing is clear now as the virus is lurking in every nook and corner.

Let’s take a look at the 2022 sports calendar:

CREKET IN 2022

The international cricket calendar in 2022 will be hectic as in previous years. While there will be a plethora of bilateral Tests, ODIs and T20 international series around the world, the ICC will also host four major tournaments in 2022.

Moreover, franchise leagues such as Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash, Bangladesh Premier League and Caribbean Premier League will also take place on a large scale this year. IPL 2022 will see a new format with more teams (10) and additional matches. Unlike 2020 and 2021, IPL 2022 is planned in India.

Another blockbuster cricket calendar for Team India. AP photo.

Meanwhile, cricket will be played for the first time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The women’s cricket teams will participate in the 2022 CWG. In addition, the 2021-2023 World Testing Championship matches are expected to go ahead as scheduled.

Major ICC Events

Women’s World Cup (50 overs) – New Zealand (March 4 to April 3)

Men’s T20 World Cup (October 16 to November 13)

Men’s U-19 World Cup (January 14 to February 5)

India’s International Schedule

West Indies Tour of India – 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (February 6-20)

Sri Lanka Tour of India – 2 Tests and 3 T20Is (February 25 to March 18)

South Africa tour of India – 5 T20Is June 9-19

England vs India One-Time Test (Moved) – July 1-5

India tour of England – 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (7-17 July)

BADMINTON IN 2022

The 2022 badminton season kicks off in January with two major events in India – Indian Open and Syed Modi International. Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu and BWF World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth will be the top draws in both events.

A revitalized Kidambi Srikanth will see more glory in 2022. file photo.

Birmingham will host the All England Championships in March, while the World Tour Finals will take place in China in December. Some of the important events are:

Indian Open – India (11-16 January)

Syed Modi International – India (Jan 18-23)

All England Championships – Birmingham (16-20 March)

World Tour Finals – China (December 14-18)

FOOTBALL IN 2022

FIFA 2022 World Cup – Qatar (November 21 to December 18)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be a bit different, unlike the previous editions. Not because of the COVID-19, but the biggest change is the closing from November 21 to December 18 instead of the usual May, June or July.

It will be a different kind of World Cup for the Beautiful Game! Logo – Qatar World Cup

It was previously believed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in the usual heat of June and July, but FIFA decided to move the dates to save everyone involved from the scorching heat.

Club competitions

Of the leagues, the English Premier League and French Ligue 1 2022-23 will kick off on August 6. However, the dates of the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A are not yet known. The final of the UEFA Champions League is as expected on May 28. The dates for the Indian Super League 2022-23 season are also not yet known.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup – India (January 20 to February 6)

At the Asian level, India plays host to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. This is India’s second time hosting the event, the first being in 1979. Like several other tournaments, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup was also scheduled for 2021 but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. The competition will feature 12 teams for the first time and will also serve as the final stage of Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

TENNIS IN 2022

As every year, all eyes are on the four Grand Slams in 2022, in addition to a host of ATP and WTP events. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are all tied at 20 Grand Slams.

The world’s No. 1 Serbian Djokovic could overtake his rivals if he wins the Australian Open that opens the season, but his entry into the Melbourne event is still in doubt as the 35-year-old has kept quiet about it. his vaccination status. The organizers of the Australian Open have made it clear that everyone involved in AO 2022 must be either double vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Australian Open – Melbourne (17-30 January)

French Open – Paris (May 22 to June 5)

US Open – New York (August 29 to September 11)

Wimbledon – London (June 27 to July 10)

FORMULA ONE In 2022

The 2021 Formula 1 season was an amazing spectacle for fans around the world. The tension and excitement were such that the F1 champion was decided on the final lap of the final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a bizarre final.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry to get a new chapter. AP photo.

Most importantly, the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton ushered in a new era in motorsport history. The 2022 Formula 1 championship will have 23 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20. The final race of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

MULTISPORT EVENTS In 2022

After the COVID-19 pandemic postponed Tokyo 2020 by a year, athletes are given less time than expected in the lead up to a massive 2022 with events such as the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The list includes the major multisport events in 2022.

Asian Games – Hangzhou, China (September 10 – 25)

Commonwealth Games – Birmingham (July 28 – August 8)

Winter Olympics – Beijing (4-20 February)

World University Games – Chengdu, China (June 26 – July 7)

ATHLETICS IN 2022

Gold medalist of the Olympic javelin throw in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra, India’s Neeraj Chopra, will be one of the top stars at the World Championships in Athletics starting in July in Oregon, United States. The last edition took place in Doha in 2019.

Neeraj Chopra will be one of the top attractions in 2022. file photo.

The match was originally scheduled for August 2021, but the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics meant that this match also had to be postponed. Another event that will see top competitors from around the world is the Diamond League, which is divided into 14 stages in 12 countries.

United States Oregon Athletics Championships (July 15-24)

Diamond League – (May 13 to September 8)

HOCKEY IN 2022

One of the hockey events taking place in 2022 is the FIH Pro Leagues for both men and women. For the first time, the Women’s Hockey World Cup is jointly organized by Spain and the Netherlands. In 2022, the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup will also take place in Valencia, Spain.

FIH Men’s Pro League – February 4 to June 26

FIH Women’s Pro League – January 31 to June 26

FIH Women’s World Cup – July 1-17

Women’s FIH Nations Cup – December 10-17.