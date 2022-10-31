Second Michigan soccer player to be shaken and hit with helmet in video





A video of the incident between Michigan State and Michigan players appeared to show the second skirmish between players after Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said in the post-game press conference that there were two incidents in the aftermath of the game, but only one of the incidents was documented until Sunday. The second video surfaced and appeared to show a Spartan player using his helmet to hit a Wolverines player. “Absolutely disgusting,” the video read. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The first incident centered around Michigan defense JaDen McBurrows. Videos posted to social media appeared to show at least three Michigan state players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows into and near a hallway that does not lead to either team’s locker room. There appeared to be no other Michigan players near McBurrows when the incident occurred. Harbaugh said a second player, who was not identified, was also attacked and had an injured and possibly broken nose. “Two of our players were attacked,” Harbaugh said. “I saw 10 on one on one video. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.” An investigation is underway in conjunction with the Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan Athletic Department and Football Program, said Melissa Overton, the University of Michigan deputy chief of police. “Situations like this and community safety are taken very seriously,” Overton said. KANYE WEST SUPPORTS AT TIAA BANK FIELD AFTER ANTI-SEMITE COMMENTS RECEIVED JUDGMENT Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who attended the game, is also watching the fight. “What happened after the game was completely unacceptable,” said Manuel. “I’ve talked to the commissioner. He’s investigating. The police are investigating because they saw the video. This is not how we should treat each other after the game. This is not what the rivalry should be about. is remembered.” Another video showed a fan touching Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker on the top of the head. Tucker then took a swipe at the fan. “I know it was a heated game,” Tucker said of the tunnel incident. “We tried to get our boys into the locker room. We have to see what happened.” Tucker added in tweets on Sunday: “As Spartans, our program has a responsibility to maintain the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the end of our Michigan Stadium rivalry game, there is no excuse for behavior that team or our opponents in danger. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “In full cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and the leadership of MSU and UM, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take prompt and appropriate action.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/second-michigan-football-player-shown-getting-roughed-up-hit-helmet-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos