



Football

12/20/2022 12:08:00 PM Grad student linebacker named Academic All-America for the third consecutive year

2022 CSC Football Academic All-America Team Bronx, NY Fordham University grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named First Team Academic All-America as voted by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), it was announced today. Greenhagen receives Academic All-America honors for the third consecutive year, as he becomes the second Aries to earn the honor three times with volleyball player Cindy Vojtech (1998-2000). Ryan Green garden (Gr., LB, Sparta, NJ/Pope John XXIII) A 2022 Walter Campbell Trophy finalist.

Selected to play in the 2022 Hula Bowl.

Named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

Named on the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award Watch List.

A 2022 Statistics Performing First Team Preseason All-American.

2022 Patriot League Football Scientist-Athlete of the Year.

2022 First Team All Patriot League.

Second on the team with 103 total tackles, a team-high 57 solo.

Has 7.0 TFLs along with 4.5 bags.

Third in the Patriot League and 24th in the NCA AFCSin tackles/game (9.4).

A four-time All-Patriot League selection and 2020-21 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

A four-time selection from the Academic All-Patriot League.

One twice coAIDS Academic All American.

Set school career records for total tackles (425), solo tackles (247), and career tackles for loss (48.0).

Set an NCAA Division I record with a total of 31 tackles in Nebraska. In addition to Greenhagen receiving CSC Academic All-America honors, sophomore linebacker James Conway and junior defensive back Michael Courtney each were named CSC Academic All-District.

