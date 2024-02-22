Indian men's and women's table tennis teams to qualify for the Paris Olympics Firstpost





Indian teams missed out on direct qualification for the World Team Table Tennis Championships, but will receive an Olympic quota based on their ranking

The Indian men's and women's teams suffered defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinals at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan on Wednesday. The losses reduced India's chances of securing team quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the tournament. By advancing to the last eight, they would have automatically received a place in the Summer Games. However, both teams have qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time based on their world rankings and thus secured the last spot. This is the first time that India is participating in the team event of an Olympic Games since its introduction at the Beijing Games in 2008. Both the men's and women's teams played very well and were proud of them. We are waiting for the official announcement that we have qualified for the Paris Olympics, which will be held on March 5, said Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), according to

Indian Express

. The official rankings will be released on March 4, but the calculations indicate that India has done just enough for the place in Paris. At the World Team Table Tennis Championships, the men's team, led by Sharath Kamal, was defeated 3-0 by host nation Korea. The women's team put up a brave fight, but lost 1-3 to higher-ranked Chinese Taipei. Only 16 teams qualify for the Paris Olympics and the competition is fierce, with two wins at the Games guaranteeing a medal. The team event also provides two more places in the singles draws. In the women's bracket, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula are likely to take the singles spots. For TTFI, it will be a tough decision to choose the two spots between world number 67 Harmeet Desai, veteran Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar. Sathiyan is expected to qualify for the mixed doubles event along with Manika Batra.

